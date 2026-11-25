Wisconsin Lutheran High School forward Kager Knueppel, a five-star recruit and brother of Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, became the first commitment for the 2027 Duke basketball recruiting class. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer praised Knueppel's scoring, basketball IQ, and defensive versatility during the official announcement.

Wisconsin Lutheran High School's Kager Knueppel reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Appleton North High School during a Division 1 semifinal game at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 68-61. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Wisconsin Lutheran High School forward Kager Knueppel was the first to join the 2027 Duke basketball recruiting class with his.

Also read Win a 2027 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and Other Exciting Prizes

And the 6-foot-10, 215-pound composite five-star was the first of the four Blue Devil pledges in the cycle to have their signed National Letter of IntentWith all of the above in mind, it was fitting on Tuesday night that Knueppel, younger brother of 2024-25 Blue Devil standout and current second-year Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, was the first 2027 prize mentioned by Duke in the program's official welcoming of the prospects on social media as the newest members of The Brotherhood.

"What an honor to have another member of the Knueppel family," fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said about Kager Knueppel in the video that accompanied the formal announcement of the heralded talent putting his commitment in ink. "Kager, we've seen for multiple years, and really, to see his growth and development over the last couple of years, he's shot up to 6-10. "His IQ, knowing how to play the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His toughness, ability to guard, really, every position on the floor. And then, he's just a guy that makes others better. To us, he's the best shooter in the country, with his size and range and the ability to shoot off the move and off the dribble... He's really smart off the ball, with screening, cutting, knowing where to move to get angles for his shot.

And with his size, he's as good of a shooter as we've had... And then, his rebounding and defense is very high-level.

" Stacking up at No. 2 in the country, per 247Sports, Duke's 2027 haul also features Hillgrove High School five-star forward Asa Montgomery alongside two of the top international prospects in the cycle in Australian guard Luke Paul andRemember, Kager Knueppel, who currently checks in at No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, is just the second of five Knueppel brothers.

And considering the admiration that the family sure seems to have for the powerhouse program in Durham under Scheyer's command, it wouldn't be a surprise if any of his three younger brothers eventually land an offer from the Blue Devils. The next oldest in line is Wisconsin Lutheran junior forward Kinston Knueppel, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound four-star guard, followed by sophomore forward Kash Knueppel and freshman guard Kid Knueppel. Matt Giles is the premier Duke Blue Devils beat writer on SI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giles is the key source for comprehensive coverage of this storied college basketball program. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has provided in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on this team. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge makes his work a go-to resource for Duke fans and followers.

He is a key part of the publishing team, shaping editorial direction and ensuring the most relevant, timely information reaches his audience.