Kadarius Toney Arrested for Strangulation in Georgia

Former NFL star Kadarius Toney was arrested last week in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing 911 calls after allegedly strangling a woman.

Former New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last week in Georgia after police say he strangled a woman. The incident reportedly took place at a residence in Douglasville on January 14th. Toney is accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing 'with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe,' according to police documents obtained by FOX 5. TMZ Sports was first to report on the arrest.

Toney was accused of taking the woman's phone during the altercation so she couldn't call authorities, leaving her with marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes. The 2021 first-round pick had a warrant out for his arrest on January 15th. Jail records show the 26-year-old was arrested on February 6th and booked at the Douglas County jail. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault-strangulation and another charge of obstructing/harrassing 911 calls, according to jail records. His bond was set at $25,000 on each count. Toney was the 20th pick out of Florida four years ago by the Giants. After a tumultuous tenure in New York, he was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. His record-breaking punt return in the 2023 Super Bowl and fourth quarter touchdown helped the Chiefs to that year's Super Bowl victory. However, his tenure with the Chiefs ended similarly, and he was left off last year's Super Bowl roster. There became a war of words about whether Toney had been healthy, and he did not play in the team's final seven games of the season, including the playoffs. Toney played in just one game this past season for the Cleveland Browns. He muffed a punt, was hit with a taunting penalty and was released just days later





fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KADARIUS TONEY NFL ARREST GEORGIA STRANGULATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney arrested in disturbing Georgia incidentThe former first-round pick was arrested last week for allegedly putting his hand around a woman’s throat during a January dispute.

Read more »

NFL's Kadarius Toney arrested in Georgia for allegedly strangling womanToney is accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing 'with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe,' according to police documents obtained by FOX 5.

Read more »

NFL wideout Kadarius Toney charged with assaulting a woman in GeorgiaKadarius Toney, a former first-round NFL draft pick and Super Bowl champ, has been charged with assaulting a woman and preventing her from calling for help.

Read more »

NFL Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney Arrested for Assault and Obstructing Emergency CallKadarius Toney, former NFL wide receiver, faces charges of aggravated assault and hindering an emergency call after an alleged incident in Georgia. Police reports indicate Toney put his hand around a woman's throat, preventing her from breathing, and physically stopped her from calling 911. He was released on bail.

Read more »

Kadarius Toney Arrested for StrangulationFormer NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault due to strangulation of a woman. Police reports indicate Toney allegedly strangled the woman, preventing her from calling 911, and causing red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes. Toney's legal team has yet to comment on the situation.

Read more »

Former NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested on Strangulation ChargesFormer NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia on February 6th, 2023, facing charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. The alleged incident occurred on January 14th at a residence in Douglasville.

Read more »