Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Dolly Parton Legacy and CMA Nominations

Kacey Musgraves shares personal memories of Dolly Parton and discusses her five CMA nominations ahead of the November ceremony.

Kacey Musgraves has opened up about the profound impact of Dolly Parton following the country music icon's death on August 25 at age 80. The singer described the loss as a collective grief that highlighted the absence of a true matriarch in the industry. She emphasized how Parton served as a vital connector across different cultural worlds, much like Willie Nelson or Snoop Dogg.

Musgraves Recalls Humble Interactions with Parton

Musgraves recently appeared on a project featuring a cover by Hilary Duff, where she shared intimate details about her time with Parton. She recalled feeling hesitant to speak because she was always impressed by Parton's presence. Musgraves noted that despite the potential for jadedness in the spotlight, Parton remained humble, professional, and warm.

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The artist remembered Parton having a great sense of humor while maintaining high standards. These interactions left a lasting impression on Musgraves, who felt lucky to witness such character firsthand. She described Parton as being beloved by everyone, comparing her influence to Mister Rogers but amplified significantly.

Parton's Role as American Royalty and Connector

Musgraves articulated that Parton bridged gaps between diverse groups of people, creating common ground. This role became even more significant during times when society feels divided. The late icon's ability to unite fans from various backgrounds made her death feel particularly heavy for the public.

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She likened Parton to American royalty due to her enduring legacy and widespread admiration. The comparison underscores the unique position Parton held within the cultural landscape. Her death marked the end of an era for many who viewed her as a stabilizing force.

Dedication to Punctuality and Career Milestones

Musgraves admitted that she changed her personal habits specifically to respect Parton. She stated that she was only truly punctual in her life when working with the country legend. This detail illustrates the deep respect Musgraves held for Parton's professionalism and time.

Looking forward, Musgraves is preparing for the upcoming Country Music Association Awards on November 18. She has received five nominations total, including a spot for album of the year. Her latest work continues to gain recognition in the industry.

Tour Success and Future Headlining Plans

In related news, Hilary Duff reflected on her massive Lucky Me Tour, expressing pride in her achievements as an adult performer. Meanwhile, announcements have been made regarding the State Fayre 2027 lineup. The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves are set to headline this historic all-female bill.

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These developments highlight the continued prominence of female artists in country and pop music. Musgraves' connection to Parton remains a defining aspect of her artistic narrative. Her reflections serve as a tribute to a legendary figure in entertainment.