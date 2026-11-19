Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert performed their hit duet at the 2026 CMA Awards in Nashville. The broadcast faced technical issues with bleeped lyrics during the live set on November 18.

Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert delivered a high-profile performance of their new duet Horses and Divorces at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday November 18. The broadcast on the ABC Network experienced significant technical difficulties during the set. Sporadic dead air and forced bleeps obscured key parts of the song due to the artists NSFW lyrics.

The live rendition encountered immediate censorship challenges during the national broadcast. ABC had to muffle specific lines starting with the second line of the track. The profanity s*** talkin was bleeped out disrupting the natural flow of the vocals. Additionally the section containing the word a**hole was removed entirely resulting in dead air.

Also read Kacey Musgraves shouts out Lana Del Rey in new song

These audio edits created a fragmented listening experience for the audience at home. The disjointed audio presentation contrasted sharply with the high glamour atmosphere of the red carpet arrivals earlier that evening. Viewers watching the broadcast experienced a jarring shift from the polished glamour to a censored musical performance.

Despite the technical hiccups the visual spectacle of the performance remained a focal point for fans. Musgraves delivered a bold fashion statement that paid homage to her Texas roots. She wore booty shorts also known as hot pants paired with a skintight tank top. The word Texas was prominently written across the front of her top.

The outfit was completed with a pair of sexy high heels. The stage design reflected a beauty parlor inspired theme adding a nostalgic and stylish element to the show. Lambert also appeared on stage contributing to the dynamic duos presence. The visual presentation aligned with the Southern aesthetic that defines much of country music culture.

The collaboration represents a resolution to a long standing professional feud. The two artists previously clashed over Lambert s 2011 hit song Mama s Broken Heart. Musgraves cowrote the track and originally intended to record it herself. Lambert allegedly persuaded Musgraves to allow her to release the song instead.

Mama s Broken Heart became a top 10 Billboard Country Airplay chart hit. It also led to several award wins for Lambert. This event fueled rumors of jealousy and conflict between the two singers for years. Musgraves recently addressed the rumors of their feud stating that they have put all past beef behind them.

Advertisement

The pair recorded their first ever duet for Musgraves upcoming album Middle of Nowhere. Musgraves announced the album on Wednesday March 11. She described the collaboration as authentic noting it did not come from a contrived writing room. The idea for the song struck Musgraves when she saw Lambert riding a horse on Instagram.

She noticed they shared two common experiences horses and divorces. Musgraves reached out to Lambert for the first time in years to pitch the concept. Lambert immediately agreed to collaborate on the track. The performance marked a significant moment in country music history as the two icons united on stage.

The 2026 CMA Awards were hosted by Lainey Wilson and her husband Devlin Duck Hodges. The event celebrated the genre with numerous high profile couples in attendance. Stars arrived at the Bridgestone Arena wearing a mix of high glamour gowns and statement making suits.

Dazzling rhinestones and Southern flair characterized the red carpet fashion. The ceremony marked the 60th annual presentation of the awards. The event highlighted the hottest couples in country music entertainment. The combination of fashion music and reconciliation made the November 18 broadcast a memorable night in Nashville.

Musgraves recalled reaching out to Lambert for the first time in years. She told her hey I have this idea. If anybody would get it it would be you. We have had our s*** over the years but this would be really funny. Lambert was like I am down.

This collaboration followed years of honestly not being friends. Musgraves confirmed that she did have grass fed grade A beef with Lambert more than a decade before they chose to team up. The song came about after years of reconciliation and mutual respect.

The 2026 CMA Awards were packed with the hottest couples in country music entertainment. Lainey Wilson sizzled on the red carpet alongside husband Devlin Duck Hodges before heading inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The event was a celebration of the genre dominated by make you cry in your beer love songs.

Fans were still able to see two of country music biggest stars put on one heck of a show. The performance of Horses and Divorces was a highlight of the evening. The artists paid homage to their Texas roots and shared a moment of artistic unity.

Advertisement

The censorship issues did not detract from the significance of the performance. The duet marked a new chapter for both artists. The album Middle of Nowhere is highly anticipated by fans of both singers.

The broadcast of the 2026 CMA Awards will be remembered for this historic moment. The combination of technical difficulties and personal reconciliation made the night unique. Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert proved that country music can still deliver powerful and controversial art.

The performance was a testament to the resilience of the artists. They overcame past conflicts to create something new and exciting. The audience at home and in the arena witnessed a significant moment in music history.

The 2026 CMA Awards continued to showcase the best of country music. The red carpet arrivals were just the beginning of a night filled with surprises. The performance of Horses and Divorces was the standout moment of the evening.

Musgraves and Lambert have shown that they can work together effectively. Their collaboration is a welcome addition to the country music landscape. Fans are eager to hear more from the duo.

The event was a success despite the technical challenges. The artists delivered a memorable performance that will be talked about for years. The 2026 CMA Awards were a celebration of country music and its stars.

The reconciliation between Musgraves and Lambert is a story of growth and maturity. They have put their past behind them to create something new. This performance was a symbol of their friendship and professional respect.

The censored lyrics were a minor issue compared to the significance of the event. The artists were able to share their music with a wide audience. The performance was a highlight of the 2026 CMA Awards.

The night was a testament to the power of music to bring people together. Musgraves and Lambert proved that they can overcome any obstacles. Their collaboration is a beacon of hope for the country music community.

The 2026 CMA Awards were a fitting stage for this historic performance. The event celebrated the genre and its most influential artists. Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert were among the stars of the night.