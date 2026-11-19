Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 60th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville with a performance of Horses and Divorces at Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026.

Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert opened the first performance of the 60th Annual CMA Awards on Tuesday, November 18, 2026, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The country music superstars delivered their collaborative track Horses and Divorces from the set of a makeshift hair salon, creating a distinctive visual backdrop for the night's inaugural act.

Opening Performance Details

The duo's stage presence was central to the evening's start, providing immediate energy to the packed arena. Their performance of the song served as the primary visual introduction to the awards ceremony, setting a tone of artistic collaboration between two of the industry's most enduring figures. The specific set design allowed the artists to connect with the audience through a narrative-driven presentation.

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Competitive Landscape Context

Miranda Lambert took the stage immediately following her receipt of the single of the year award. This accolade was actually granted to Ella Langley for her hit Choosin Texas. Lambert's status as a fresh winner from the previous segment highlighted the competitive nature of the ceremony's early minutes.

Ella Langley Chart Achievements

Ella Langley made history as the first act to earn the top two spots on the TouchTunes Frontline Chart. Her second album features both Choosin Texas and Be Her, with the latter also receiving a nomination for single of the year. This dual dominance on the chart underscores her significant commercial impact on the country music scene during this period.

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Song Performance Metrics

The performance of Horses and Divorces was supported by its chart performance, which reached number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also peaked at number 23 on the Hot Country Songs chart. These metrics reflect the song's reception across both general and genre-specific audiences following its release.

Album and Collaboration Background

The track is included on Kacey Musgraves' seventh album, which was released this May. The album contains four collaborations in total, featuring artists such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Billy Strings, and Willie Nelson. Each guest artist contributed to a diverse sonic landscape that expanded the scope of the record.

Kacey Musgraves explained that Miranda Lambert proposed the song idea after noting their shared experiences. Lambert remarked on their drifting apart due to careers and personal lives, highlighting that horses and divorces remained their common ground. This personal connection led to the songwriting session with Shane McAnally for the record.