To mark the release of her new book, Positions, the artist calls up her work wife to talk lesbians, performance, and being your own muse.

Years before the invention of #OOTDs and TikTok fit checks, there was K8 Hardy. In the early 2000s, the artist began documenting her looks, turning the daily ritual of getting dressed into an ongoing exercise in self-invention.

Working at the intersection of fashion, photography, and performance, the artist has spent much of her career making a mockery of conventional forms of femininity, using wigs, thrift-store finds, deadpan poses, and over-the-top styling to poke fun at the ways women are expected to look and behave. , a collection of 50 photographs in which she, her sister, and a cast of mannequins inhabit uncanny, cinematic personas in otherwise everyday settings.

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The publication arrived in September alongside the MoMA exhibition, where Hardy’s work is currently on view alongside artists who are similarly challenging how women are represented and occupy space. It’s a fitting moment to revisit a practice that anticipated our collective obsession with recording ourselves, even as Hardy is beginning to question the very nature of this self-documentation.

To help her get to the bottom of it, she called up her self-described “work wife,” fellow filmmaker and artistI just came back to have this chat with you from my house. I was thinking about lots of stuff. It was a little Wizard of Oz-y. Do you know what I mean?

Yes, I’m looking at pictures of you. I kind of like it. It’s cool, but you have to be willing to withstand the uncomfortableness of people talking about you with you in the room. Do you think our generation’s more susceptible to the needle thing because of heroin chic in the ’90s and we never really got over that?

I always thought with heroin, why would you want to put a needle in a vein? I think if I had to find a vein, no.I think it’s about the abject. It’s about the barrier going in and out. Also, it’s related to pimple popping.

I’m not really a pimple person, so that’s never really been something I had to deal with, but I don’t like that. Well, when people say, “Oh my God, you look so great. I love the way you look, what are you doing? ” I usually say, “Prayer.

”I mostly take stuff that’s for mood. I take DSIP, that’s for sleep. I take stuff for mood and sleep and stuff like that. So it is prayer mostly.

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Okay. I can’t do black market, I guess it’s a real pharmacy. Anyways, let’s move on. So my question is, are we divorced?

I feel like it’s always a bit embarrassing when I tell you this, but I see you as an anomaly in the lesbian world because you have something that I like, which is that you’re a show queen. You were always a show queen, which was a little bit outside of our shared culture. Do you agree with that? You were very much into extravagance and facade and the superficial.

But at the same time, you were doing LTTR and more classically lesbian cultural things. You know what I mean? But then also you worked in fashion and in luxury, and that has a really particular vibe and sense of humor. I always loved that you were really adamant about taking up a lot of space, and that there was a lot of resistance to that even inside of queer culture.

It was about being a gender dropout. So not being a woman or female would be less noticed in some way. I’m kind of simplifying on emotional terms. But there was this thing of dropping out of that way of being performative in society.

It was more about controlling how you were seen and not being—am I describing that well? Can you help me with that?and having to connect those two because one is very real and authentic, and the other is facade and camp. So they’re sort of pushing apart and it’s like, how do they connect in a way?is diaristic. I wasn’t getting dressed up for the camera.

I was just capturing myself during the day or at a certain time. And with the position series, the photos in the book, I was really trying to push that medium, the edges of dress and use these skills that I have to deconstruct how we look at each other and how we create representation, I guess. It’s psychologically hard because I feel vulnerable, and I judge myself, and then I feel embarrassed for myself.

Or you remember, you have a weird memory that pops up, at least for me. So watching it’s a lot of work, and I usually don’t do it. I mean, I think it’s really important to talk about what it feels like to make work where you’re the subject, where you’re in your own work and what it’s like to view that with other people in the room and be a show queen and have to continue that performance.

I think I feel vulnerable, and I still have a little bit of nerves, like how will the public react and why did I do that? I was actually overwhelmed because I liked it so much. You know what I mean? It’s just a real moment in time, and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to see myself in that way too, to have that recorded.

It’s just very real, and I can’t imagine a better thing to have. It’s just a real moment of your real life. And it’s amazing to sit through the screening and watch it with people and feel how they feel watching it. It still changes me and still affects me to feel what it feels like in that room with other people.

So I feel like the exhibition part of the work is you learn about the work and how it’s working. Totally. The more time that passes, the easier it is to look at my younger self and appreciate it. I get dissatisfied with my original ideas of making work, because on the one hand, your old thesis for making a project gets repetitive to say over and over.

So I’m always trying to look at things differently. Do you know what I mean? No, not really. I like saying the same thing and it gets deeper and I understand it.

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I believe in what I always believed in. And the ideas that were important to me when I was a teenager are even more important to me now, and they’re even cooler. They resonate more. I think it’s about going deeper in.

I mean, it’s not radically changing things, but maybe it is about going deeper. But one thing I’m having to deal with more with the book and the photos, and then the 10-year anniversary ofis the use of style and fashion. Because it’s the accumulation that I just haven’t really talked about a ton or intellectualized.

Whereas I really just saw that work about photography, representation, creating identity, objectification of women, going into the dark room, and bringing the surface to the forefront to lay out the construction of image and to take away the belief in the narrative that was happening to now. And now, people are asking me questions about fashion, and I always see myself getting dressed, the clothing and the styling as equal to the posing and the location, as these elements that came together to mess with this kind of iconic type of photography.

And now people are asking me so much about fashion and style, and I’m kind of trying to be able to articulate that more. Well, am I going to actually be in it? I think so. I don’t know that I think through my performance in such a way that I want to give something to the audience.

I definitely want to connect, but I only found that out once performing in a black box theater and then feeling no connection to the audience, and I was like, “Oh my God, this is crazy. ” I don’t even know how to perform without feeling that connection. Because in the black box theater, you didn’t know who was there, or do you need to know who’s there to perform? I guess not in theatrical moments.

I’ve had performances where I get more into my head and into the feeling of it, and I’ve had ones that are more mechanical. I thought maybe you might mean the one, the more musical, crazy, weird one that I did with Stefan . That was very sound-based, and it was almost like noise and dance, slightly artless. I was rolling, dancing around.

I had a Britney Spears mic thing on and was sort of chanting, screaming, singing. This is a performance. It’s how I communicate. Maybe you meditate.

Maybe you are straight. Maybe you think critically. This is a performance. It’s how I communicate.

”I think it’s the body painting one where you were at. That one, I hired a body painter and had a T-shirt and jeans body painted on, and I hired two female bodyguards, and I came into Arena and stood there and did close to nothing. No, it was about art and performance.

I wish I had worked it out a little bit more than just standing there because that actually is harder to do than you think, to just do nothing. And I didn’t say anything. I would love to talk to you more about that. I do think it’s harder to do nothing than to have an action and that dealing with that uncomfortableness was probably really difficult.

Can you describe the first performance? The first one was a live performance with a video feed behind me, and it was choreographed and worked out in relation to this video and the sound on the video. And then because I really came from more of a band background, I did it at a gallery and then I booked a tour down the West Coast and I traveled with it and did the same thing. It’s a cheerleader thing.

Before you cheer, you say, “Ready. Okay. ” And there was a cheerleader channeling element of the performance.