The North Face alum Edouard Gros will lead design, merchandising and product development as K-Way strengthens its leadership team and targets growth.

’s footprint in the lifestyle fashion and streetwear categories. His scope extends to design, merchandising and product development, as well as category expansion and innovation.has the right leadership team in place to embark on a new phase of growth,” said K-Way’s chief executive officer Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, who joined the brand last September, succeeding ad-interim CEO Kenneth Charles Wilson.

Adidas Scores Partial Legal Victory, But Liable for $1.23 Million on a Racial Claim by a Former Manager “Edouard’s international product experience and ability to lead cross-functional teams will be key to the brand’s development. I’d also like to thank the entire team for the excellent work they’ve done so far, which has laid the foundation for the investments we’re making today,” Grenade said.

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He was most recently senior director global merchandising apparel at The North Face, a role he has held since 2023. He joined the VF Corp.-owned brand in 2012 working across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region out of the group’s Switzerland branch, as well as part of the global team in Denver, holding roles of increased responsibility across product management and merchandising with particular focus on the outerwear category, key also to the K-Way brand.

The executive started his career at Adidas, rising up the ladder to the role of global product manager, based in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Gros’ appointment is part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening K-Way’s management, as the brand seeks growth across international regions and channels, with a particular emphasis on direct-to-consumer and retail, as well as by expanding its product range.

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In October 2024, Permira Growth Opportunities II reached an agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in the French premium outerwear brand from the Turin, Italy-based BasicNet, led by the Boglione family. BasicNet — which had acquired K-Way in 2004 — holds the remaining 60 percent stake. As per the agreement, K-Way’s enterprise value, including the IFRS 16 standard, was pegged at 505 million euros. K-Way’s current CEO Grenade joined in September from A.P.

C., where he was chairman between 2024 and 2025. Prior to that he was CEO at Ba&sh from 2015 and CEO of Princesse Tam Tam from 2010. Before Grenade and Wilson, the K-Way CEO title was held by Luca Lo Curzio, who had succeeded Lorenzo Boglione in the role. Boglione is now co-CEO of BasicNet alongside his brother Alessandro, while Lo Curzio has moved on to Moncler as president EMEA.

As part of its C-suite boost, K-Way also named New Guards Group and Valentino alum Serena Fregosi as chief people officer last September, in addition to regional appointments. Nathalie Schneider — previously at Dr. Martens, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Benetton Group and Levi Strauss & Co. — was named chief operating officer France, while Carl Davies — formerly managing director at Perry Ellis International — was appointed to the role of general manager for the U.K. In 2025, K-Way marked its 60th anniversary with the “In Y/Our Life — The Hidden Side of Everyday Things” exhibition, at the Museo della Permanente in Milan, which opened during the city’s fashion week in February.

It also hosted a celebratory runway show. Since the BasicNet acquisition in 2004, K-Way has forged links with designer brands including Saint Laurent, Fendi and Comme des Garçons, to name a few, and introduced collections presented at its Milan BasicVillage, unveiled in 2022, or via runway shows during Milan Fashion Week.

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The brand has also kicked off art partnerships and activations at Art Basel in Miami and Artissima in Turin, in addition to becoming the official supplier of the America’s Cup French team, Orient Express, in 2023. In 2025 it named Australian snowboarder Scotty James a brand ambassador, building on its historical endorsement of winter sports, since it supplied the French ski team with professional gear for the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, in 1992.

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