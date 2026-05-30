K-Pops! Feature Directorial Debut by Anderson

K-Pops! is a 2026 comedy movie directed and produced by Anderson in his feature directorial debut. The movie tells the story of a struggling musician who unexpectedly meets his long-lost son after entering a K-Pop competition.

K-Pop star Anderson 's feature directorial debut , K-Pops! , tells the story of a struggling musician who unexpectedly meets his long-lost son after entering a K-Pop competition.

The movie follows BJ, a fish-out-of-water musician on the search for stardom, as he lands a gig with a house band in Seoul for a K-Pop competition show. While working on the show, he discovers his long-lost son, Tae Young, is also chasing stardom. The movie also stars Anderson's real-life son, Soul Rasheed, in his feature acting debut, along with a talented ensemble cast including Jee Young Han, Jon 'Dumbfoundead' Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cathy Shim, and Kevin Woo.

The film explores themes of uniting people and cultures through music and comedy, rebuilding relationships, and learning how to trust people as they evolve. Anderson's vision for the movie was to showcase both his Black heritage and his son's Korean side, while also providing a unique story that is both funny and heartwarming. The movie has received a Fresh score of 88% on, and its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival was a hit.

The film's original music was also provided by Anderson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Khaila Amazan. The movie's production team includes Jon Berg, Jaeson Ma, and Greg Silverman, with executive producers Amazan, Chris Bosco, Tom Harberd, Tale Heydarov, Ryan Kroft, Essad Puskar, Michael Rapino, Benji Strange, Michael Tadross, Grant Torre, Eric Tu, and Gideon Yu. The movie is a heartwarming and hilarious exploration of the power of music to bring people together and heal old wounds





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K-Pops! Anderson Feature Directorial Debut K-Pop Competition Music Comedy Family

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