K-pop YouTuber Suki Jin, known for her connection to Red Velvet's Seulgi, dies at 30 in 'sudden accident'

A YouTuber known for her connection to one of K-pop's biggest stars has died aged 30 following what her family described as a 'sudden accident'. Kang Sujin, better known online as Suki Jin, passed away on 7 June, according to a message posted by a relative on her YouTube channel.

A YouTuber known for her connection to one of K-pop's biggest stars has died aged 30 following what her family described as a ' sudden accident '.

Kang Sujin, better known online as Suki Jin, passed away on 7 June, according to a message posted by a relative on her YouTube channel. Sujin was known to fans as the cousin of Red Velvet singer Seulgi and had built her own following online, amassing 25.6k YouTube subscribers and 26.8k Instagram followers. The news was announced in a comment posted beneath one of her videos.

A family member wrote: 'My heart is heavy as I deliver this sudden tragic news to the many people who have always cherished and supported Sujin. Our lovely Sujin became a star in the sky on June 7th.

' The relative added that family and friends had accompanied her during her final journey and asked supporters to keep her loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. The announcement came as a shock to fans, particularly as Sujin had remained active online until shortly before her death. On 29 May, she uploaded a video featuring Seulgi, while she also shared photographs from a recent trip at the end of May.

Following the announcement, hundreds of messages of condolence appeared beneath her videos and social media posts. One person wrote: 'Sujin, I learned so much watching your acting and singing back in high school.

'Sujin, you were so beautiful and radiant when you acted and sang. 'Please rest in peace there without any worries. ' Another person commented: 'I was so happy watching your YouTube videos all this time. Thank you.

Rest in peace.

' Many others shared messages expressing disbelief at her death and wishing her peace. Sujin, who was born in 1996, occasionally appeared in content linked to Seulgi, one of the members of internationally successful girl group Red Velvet. Her final YouTube video, featuring her famous cousin, has since become a focal point for grieving fans paying tribute in the comments section. Her family has not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident





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Youtube K-Pop Red Velvet Seulgi Suki Jin Sudden Accident Death Tributes Family Circumstances

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