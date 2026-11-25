Brands such as Audemars Piguet, Longines, and Montblanc have leveraged collaborations and pop culture this year to reach new audiences.

, 2026 has painted a sunnier picture. Overall export value has grown by 2.7% thanks to unexpected pockets of growth in emerging markets , which offset drops in traditionally strong markets like China and Saudi Arabia .that was 2025, most brands have reviewed their investments, typically ditching high-cost, high-visibility sponsorships in favor of projects that deliver more immediate, tangible results.

Following in the footsteps of Rolex, which left Formula 1 sponsorship to LVMH-owned brands, Hublot reduced its involvement in soccer to strengthen collaborations with artists and existing ambassadors. Ambassadorship became an evolving concept this year, with brands moving beyond campaign appearances to involve their ambassadors in creating the timepieces they promote:, Movado teamed up with American rapper Ludacris, and Hublot unveiled a watch by British designer Samuel Ross.

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Another defining ambassador trend has been the emergence of partnerships with non-Western talents predominantly from South Korea, Thailand and India, countries that are delivering positive results for the watch business. Brands have also been experimenting with collaboration projects outside the typical realms of sports and cars.

Visual art has emerged as the watchmakers’ new playground, with Vacheron Constantin unveiling its first mentorship project with The Met in New York and Piaget releasing another watch made in collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation. But there were also some unexpected twists, notably with Roger Dubuis teaming up with tattoo artist Dr Woo and Hublot partnering with artist Jeff Koons for timepieces. Brands also ventured into new partnerships.

Richard Mille teamed up with the Italian high-end bicycle manufacturer Colnago, Zenith partnered with furniture maker USM, while Ulysse Nardin established an innovative tie-up with pastry chef Amaury Guichon for its Unstoppable Spirits campaign. This suggests that engagement with the luxury watch category is also operating as a gateway to more niche cultural and lifestyle pursuits.

, while Louis Vuitton partnered with independent watchmaker De Bethune and Ulysse Nardin joined forces with Urwerk to unveil the UR-Freak, one of the most contemporary iterations of luxury watchmaking in recent times Consumers reflected these sentiments in our 2026 survey. When asked, “Which developments excite you the most in the luxury watch market? ”, the top three answers were: limited-edition watches, resale service and experiences.

Excitement around resale services was consistent across age groups, with a median value of 60% — the lowest recorded value was among Gen Z at 56.4% and the highest among boomers at 65.5%. Meanwhile, 70% of luxury watch consumers globally are excited about limited-edition watches, with this rising to 76% among Chinese shoppers. When it comes to experiences, 58% globally are most excited about these novel ways to experience brands, especially 25- to 34-year-olds, at 66%.

Watch Index this year , thanks to a combination of niche sports and celebrity tie-ins. The brand’s performance was helped by its long-time partnerships with equestrian competitions, which this year enjoyed extra visibility through the digital game Longines League of Nations™ Memory Game, developed in partnership with Fédération Équestre Internationale . The Commonwealth Games, which take place every four years and of which Longines was a sponsor, offered another boost. Longines’s astute partnerships are also noteworthy.

Alongside its long-standing relationships with Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet, the brand has partnered with rising Thai talent, gaining visibility in a country where Swiss watches have grown by 8.6% in value between January and September 2026 vs the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, “Wes Anderson: The Archives”, the exhibition held at the Design Museum in London between November 2025 and July 2026 and dedicated to the filmmaker and long-time ambassador, was one of the factors that helped Hamburg-headquartered Montblanc improve its innovation score.

Another factor was thecampaign, which transformed some of Montblanc’s flagship stores worldwide into oases to rediscover the art of writing. The visibility of these novel initiatives propelled the brand to sixth place, up 36 percentage points. Montblanc’s partnership with long-time ambassador Wes Anderson, celebrated in the Design Museum’s “Wes Anderson: The Archives” exhibition, helped the brand climb to sixth place for innovation. Panerai and Piaget both grew by 16%, earning their positions in the top 10.

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Panerai’s brand exhibition in its hometown of Florence boosted the brand’s score, along with customer services such as virtual try-ons. The collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation, anAt the top of the table, despite a few shuffles, last year’s best performers broadly maintained their positions this year. Breitling takes the crown with 11 percentage points of growth, jumping two positions ahead of IWC and Cartier, which in 2026 occupied second and third place, respectively.

Chopard sits in fourth alongside Panerai, which records a substantial 16% increase in fifth position, up three positions vs. 2025. Hublot slips to sixth, down from fourth last year. More shifts have happened at the bottom of the table. Although Patek Philippe and Tudor remain among the bottom five, Zenith marks a standout recovery with an increase of 26 percentage points, alongside Rolex, which has moved up by 10 percentage points.

Both Movado and A. Lange & Söhne have lost about 10 percentage points, moving down among the bottom 10 brands, alongside Omega, which has fallen 20 percentage points and landed in the bottom five. Despite its collaboration with Swatch for the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop Collection, the Le Brassus-headquartered brand dropped 26 percentage points, losing five positions and landing in the middle of the table at 11th place.

Seismic shifts in the watch industry have prompted brands to sign a new cohort of celebrity ambassadors who can seduce audiences in promising new markets. While China’s economic landscape still keeps imports in negative territory, and the war in Iran has disrupted the Middle East market, with Saudi Arabia’s market contracting by 10.3%, India, South Korea and Thailand are growing.

In June 2026, Rolex grabbed headlines not with one of its many leading tennis players at Roland-Garros but with the appointment of Priyanka Chopra Jones as its first Indian entertainment celebrity to join its roster of “testimonees” — the brand’s lingo for ambassadors. The brand had previously signed only Indian athletes, including tennis player Vijay Amritraj and golfers Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri. This move acknowledges the growing importance of the Indian market in the watchmaking business.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, the value of Indian imports of timepieces grew by 28.5% in 2026 vs 2025 and by 40.9% vs 2024 . Other watch brands have also signed up Indian celebrities: Omega appointed javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and Rado teamed up with female cricketer Smriti Mandhana. In the wake of Thailand’s rise in the watch business, brands have been signing up Thai talents in rapid succession.

This summer, Cartier added actor PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn to its portfolio of, which already includes singer and actor Jeff Satur, actress Kimberley Anne Woltemas, and actor Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn. Meanwhile, Piaget has teamed up with Thai actor Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat since 2024, and Casio featured Thai kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in its “Tough Like You” campaign.

But a top priority for watch brands right now is having a South Korean talent, preferably from one of the bands riding high on K-pop mania. At the start of 2026, Hublot signed Jung Kook, a member of the beloved band BTS, who has over 27 million Instagram followers and 35 million on TikTok.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Piaget appointed actress Gianna Jun, following in the footsteps of Longines, which the year before brought on board actress Bae Suzy, a former member of the K-pop girl group Miss A. Omega has three: actress Shin Min-a and actors Park Bo-gum and Hyun Bin, while Chopard signed all four members of K-pop band Aespa — Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning — back in 2023. Hublot signed Jung Kook, a member of the beloved band BTS, who has over 27 million Instagram followers and 35 million on TikTok.

Watchmakers have also experimented with a different cohort of ambassadors: Ulysse Nardin’s tie-up with chef chocolatier Amaury Guichon led to approximately half a billion views across social media, according to the brand, while Gallet, a brand owned by Breitling, has partnered with a group of six explorers active on social media for its relaunch campaign. The watch and automotive partnership is nothing new, thanks to the overlapping interests in mechanics, design and a predominantly male clientele, and recent collaborations suggest this is unlikely to change.

Tag Heuer’s long-standing partnership with Formula 1 was boosted last year when LVMH took over the tournament sponsorship from Rolex, offering the brand the opportunity to further expand associated products and storytelling. Early this year, Breitling signed a global, multi-year partnership with Aston Martin, leading to the release of the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco, marking Breitling’s return to Formula 1. Bianchet announced a partnership with Maserati, unveiling the first UltraFino Maserati at Watches and Wonders in Geneva.

Meanwhile, Casio teamed up with Toyota Racing, and Roger Dubuis confirmed its enduring association with Lamborghini. But there have been some twists in the category. At the end of the summer, Seiko announced a collaboration with Honda — not with any of its cars or muscular motorcycles, but with Motocompo, a compact, foldable scooter — the very opposite of a bling, power-signaling motor vehicle.

It was one of many recent unusual collaborations that watchmakers hope will reach new audiences, unveil novel features of their brand’s DNA, and make them seem less intimidating and more approachable. At the end of 2025, Zenith collaborated with the furniture company USM, whose designs are ubiquitous at Zenith’s headquarters in Le Locle, on a series of four Defy watches featuring USM’s saturated colors and delivered in USM boxes made with its signature Haller modular system.

Rado entered into a similar partnership with the industrial design company Tej Chauhan. More unusual still, in September this year, Casio unveiled a new AQ-230ECK with a distinctive matcha-tea-green dial featuring a black fox at 12 o’clock and, at 6 o’clock, the logo of Café Kitsuné, the coffee shop chain of French-Japanese brand Maison Kitsuné. This shows the trend toward unlikely collaborators extends beyond the luxury end of the market and is taking root across the sector as a whole.

Another unlikely partnership was between German watchmaker Nomos and Doctors Without Borders, which aims to raise funds and awareness for the work of doctors in areas plagued by wars, natural disasters and epidemics, and to provide access to necessary health care. This partnership resulted in a limited-edition Ludwig model featuring a red number 12 on a white dial. Even tried-and-tested art partnerships have lately taken on unexpected forms.

At the end of last year, Roger Dubuis released a series of watches in collaboration with Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr Woo, while this year, Vacheron Constantin invited artists such as glass-makers and wood furniture designers to miniaturize their work to fit the proportions of a watch dial. Meanwhile, Hublot grabbed headlines with two new watches co-designed by artist Jeff Koons.

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The first is the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog, a series of three timepieces in red, blue and silver, each limited to 200 pieces, mimicking Koons’s iconic inflated dog sculpture in its rounded bezel, case and crown. The second is the more elaborate, gem-set Hublot MP-14 Origin inspired by Koons’s Gazing Ball works. In some ways, these standout partnerships make the high-profile, long-established relationship betweenOmega’s new Seamaster Diver 300M Spectre edition.

Released on Global James Bond Day, it’s the first time in the brand’s three-decade partnership with the franchise that Omega has made a watch for Bond’s nemesis. During the watch fair Watches and Wonders in April, Swatch ran a newspaper ad that read, “The real wonders are happening in May.

” What subsequently happened was the collaboration that dominated the news in 2026: the one between, the $439 pocket watch shaped like Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak, made in the eye-popping colors and affordable materials of a Swatch timepiece. It marks the first time Swatch collaborated with a brand outside its portfolio, as previous tie-ups were with Omega for the MoonSwatch and Blancpain for Fifty Fathoms.

It’s also the very first time Audemars Piguet released a watch bearing its logo and costing considerably less than $20,000, its usual entry price. The enthusiasm around the watch release was so exceptionally high that it led to people camping outside the authorized Swatch stores for days, marred by episodes of violence.

“Everybody was so enthusiastic about this innovative product and the combination of two iconic Swiss brands in extremely opposite segments that they forgot the Royal Pop is not a product to be sold only on the launch day but over many months,” Swatch CEO Nick Hayek said, answering the criticism around the launchBut the collaboration was still significant because it considerably boosted awareness of both brands and increased traffic to both their websites and social media accounts. Mr Hayek also hopes that the collaboration can reignite interest in more affordable watches in a climate where the industry keeps moving upmarket.

“My father always said: be careful when an industry keeps moving further upmarket and becoming more expensive — you lose creativity, you lose innovation,” Hayek says. “It’s the same in many industries. If a luxury industry starts producing only for the elite, only for a small bubble of people, eventually billions of real people disconnect.

” Double-signed watches have been a feature of the watch industry since its infancy, when a watch would bear the logo of the movement maker as well as that of the retailer. In the vintage market, double-signed timepieces such as Audemars Piguet-Tiffany or Patek Philippe-Cartier are sought-after rarities. But as watchmakers progressively chose to produce their own movements, double-signed watches disappeared.

This new wave of watch brand collaborations aims not only to blend design and storytelling to appeal to a much wider audience, but also to combine elements of the brands’ own movements to intrigue watch nerds. We believe our roots in technique and our passion for precision are genderless and can appeal to both men and women. Women have always been part of the brand’s history, as the jewelry watches in our archive prove.

We have never wanted to create a separate universe and products specifically for women. Instead, we have worked on our products, the design of our boutiques, and our communications. We have expanded our product range to include more ergonomic case sizes, giving clients the freedom to choose proportions that best suit their wrists and personal style. We have also focused on making our boutique design aesthetically appealing and welcoming for both men and women.

And finally, communication has been crucial. Female ambassadors, such as supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Eileen Gu, have also hugely helped raise our brand awareness among women. Formula 1, and motorsport in general, has always been part of our identity, and we continue to show that loyalty through our ambassadors, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. Our affinity for Formula 1 led to last year’s collaboration withOur loyalty to Formula 1 is also helping the brand raise its profile among women.

In the past, the Formula 1 audience was 80% men and only 20% women. The balance is now 50-50, meaning more women have grown closer to our brand thanks to Formula 1. A case in point is our new friend of the brand, George Russell’s fiancée, Carmen Montero Mundt, who spontaneously began wearing our brand. It often happens that our clients’ wives also like the brand, and entire generations often become loyal clients.

Our social media channels help us connect with women. On our channels, we regularly show famous women and models wearing our watches, as well as the women working in our manufacture. Last year, we launched the series “IWC. Inspired”, which celebrates the achievements of women from all walks of life who use time wisely and with purpose.

So far, we have featured skincare expert Melanie Grant, Michelle Kennedy, founder of the social networking app Peanut, and British model and entrepreneur Jodie Kidd. With China having considerably reduced its imports of timepieces, the watch industry keeps finding new pockets of growth in India, South Korea and Thailand, and increasingly signs new talent from these countries. Luxury watch brands must now do the cultural work of understanding local tastes and opinion leaders to unlock audiences in new markets.

Tie-ups with the automotive industry and the art world remain dependable, given their overlaps in clientele and appealing visual associations, but brands are also starting to experiment beyond these obvious industries, venturing into collaborations with furniture makers, bicycle manufacturers, or coffee shops. There is an opportunity for brands to not only cultivate new audiences but establish dominance and credibility in niche, less saturated spaces. Watchmakers all report significant interest when they collaborate with another timepiece maker.

The latest high-low collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swatch for the Royal Pop shows the model can reach beyond the watchmaking industry’s echo chamber. The Vogue Business Watch Index assigns an innovation score to the experiences and services brands offer to existing clients, prospective ones and stakeholders at large across the digital and physical worlds.

The services examined in the digital world include NFTs, augmented reality and virtual reality on brands’ websites and social media channels that allow virtual try-ons or immersive, game-like experiences; collaborations across films, TV and gaming; and the digital translation of physical experiences such as exhibitions. Among the services assessed in the physical world are traceability tools, resale services offered either directly by the brand or a third party, the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments, and virtual consultations straddling the digital and physical realms.

Consumer research was conducted over October 2026, while digital data and innovation audit data captured the period between September 2025 and August 2026. Data was captured across 20 brands and metrics are weighted according to the importance assigned by survey respondents.