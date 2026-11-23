New trailer for musical drama about Korean-American woman joining global K-pop audition. Features Tony Revolori, Eric Nam, and KATSEYE.

A new musical drama film has unveiled its first footage, centering on the intense journey of a young Korean-American woman named Lizzy Lee. She defies her family's expectations to pursue a career in the music industry rather than attending medical school. The narrative follows her secret trip to South Korea to compete for a spot in a new girl group.

Plot Details and Secret Journey

Lizzy Lee submits an audition tape featuring Jin's song "Epiphany" to the global competition. This submission unexpectedly earns her a place in the contest to form a new K-pop girl group. She travels to Seoul without informing her family, telling her father she is completing a hospital internship. She hides her true intentions to pursue her dream of becoming an idol.

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Cast and Industry Connections

The production features a significant roster of talent, including actor Tony Revolori and singer Eric Nam. Eric Nam plays the character Kevin, who serves as an unexpected ally for Lizzy. He helps her build confidence and embrace her identity amidst the pressure of the competition. The trailer also highlights appearances from members of ILLIT and KATSEYE.

Supporting Idols and Crew

Several prominent K-pop figures join the cast, including Seventeen's Joshua, Enhypen's Jay and Jake, Hwasa, and Sandara Park. Benson Lee directs the film, which is based on a screenplay by Elyse Hollander and Eileen Shim. The production is a collaboration between HYBE America, Epic Magazine, Paramount Pictures, and Domain Entertainment.

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Competition and Training Reality

The footage provides a glimpse into the rigorous training sessions and musical performances required for the contestants. Lizzy joins talented individuals from around the world competing for just four spots in the group. The narrative explores the emotional challenges of entering the demanding music industry while keeping her decision hidden from her family.

Fan Interest and Industry Impact

Fans are closely monitoring the development of this project given the involvement of HYBE America and existing K-pop groups. The film aims to capture the authentic experience of global auditions and the pressure of debut culture. The inclusion of active idols suggests a strong connection to current K-pop trends and audience interests.