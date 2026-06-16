K‑Pop Demon Hunters Battle for the Spotlight Set to Launch October, Promises Bestseller Status

A new K‑pop themed tabletop game pits two idol groups against each other in a card‑driven contest of fan energy and strategy, slated for release in October.

The upcoming tabletop game based on the popular K‑pop franchise has finally been unveiled and the early impressions suggest it could become a bestseller. After a teasing trailer hinted at a new release, the full details of K‑Pop Demon Hunters: Battle for the Spotlight have now been released.

The game is set to launch in October and promises an engaging blend of strategy, teamwork and idol‑themed drama. Players will align with one of two rival groups - the high‑tech ensemble HUNTRX or the charismatic Saja Boys - and each match will revolve around protecting the legendary Honmooon or attempting to dismantle it. The core mechanic revolves around drawing and playing cards that represent fan energy, special abilities and momentum, while players cheer to boost their team's performance.

The dynamic interaction between cards and the stage requires careful reading of the board and clever coordination among teammates, echoing the intense cooperation seen in live idol concerts





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K‑Pop Tabletop Game Card Strategy Idol Franchise Battle For The Spotlight

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