The James Webb Space Telescope has identified a compact, ultra-dusty object with a redshift of 10.36, dating back to when the universe was just 450 million years old. This discovery offers new insights into the formation of supermassive black holes and the nature of little red dots.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsAn illustration of a supermassive black hole shrouded in red dust.

Ultra-dusty black holes are one explanation for the 'little red dots' discovered by the James Webb telescope in the early universe.growing inside dense cocoons of gas. If confirmed, the newfound object would be the earliest known example, potentially offering a window into how these enigmatic objects form. , professor of experimental astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, who was not involved in the study, told Live Science in an email.

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The object may provide further evidence that little red dots trace some of the earliest phases of supermassive black hole formation, he added. , or LRDs, are a population of tiny, very red objects in the early universe. The farther away they are, the more their light is stretched to longer, redder wavelengths. .