JWST Overmassive Black Holes May Be Rare Outliers, Not the Norm

A new study using stacked data from multiple JWST surveys suggests that early-universe supermassive black holes appearing vastly overmassive relative to their host galaxies are likely rare luminous outliers, not representative of the average population. This resolves tension with established black hole growth models.

Recent observations by the James Webb Space Telescope ( JWST ) have revealed a surprising population of supermassive black holes (SMBHs) in the early universe that appear to be overmassive relative to their host galaxies.

This finding challenges established models of black hole growth, which suggest that there was insufficient time after the Big Bang for such massive objects to form. The black holes were detected when the universe was only about 2 billion years old, during a period known as Cosmic Noon. According to the well-understood black hole mass-host galaxy stellar mass relation in the local universe, a black hole typically comprises about 0.1% of the mass of its galaxy's stellar bulge.

However, JWST data indicated black holes with mass ratios as high as 1:10 or even 1:1, making them 10 to 100 times too massive for their galaxies. One proposed explanation is that these objects grew from so-called 'heavy seeds'-massive primordial black holes formed under unique early-universe conditions. But a new study suggests an alternative interpretation: that the observed overmassive black holes are merely statistical outliers, skewed by selection bias in JWST surveys.

The research team used a stacking analysis of spectroscopy from four deep field surveys (CEERS, JADES, RUBIES, GLASS), combining data from approximately 2,000 faint galaxies grouped by luminosity and redshift. Stacking averages noise and reveals fainter signals that single-object observations might miss. Their results indicate that when examining the broader, average galaxy population, the black holes are much closer to the local universe mass relation.

The median early-universe black hole is at most a factor of 10 overmassive, not the extreme factors previously reported. This implies that the previously identified overmassive black holes represent the rare upper envelope of the distribution, not the typical state. The findings alleviate the tension between theory and observation, suggesting our fundamental understanding of black hole growth remains valid and that early-universe conditions were not as exotic as once thought





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JWST Supermassive Black Holes Early Universe Cosmic Noon Selection Bias Stacking Analysis Black Hole-Galaxy Relation

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