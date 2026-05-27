JWST NIRCam Image Reveals 50 Million Solar Mass SMBH Predating Its Galaxy

Astrophysicists were surprised to find a supermassive black hole (SMBH) with 50 million solar masses that appears to predate its host galaxy. This discovery challenges the understanding of SMBH growth and growth of SMBH in the early Universe.

This JWST NIRCam image shows Abell2744-QSO1, a prototypical Little Red Dot (LRD) discovered by the JWST . QS01 is magnified and tripled by gravitational lensing from the galaxy cluster Abell 2744.

When scientists studied it in detail, they found a 50 million solar mass supermassive black hole (SMBH). It contains twice as much mass as its galaxy, throwing a curveball at astrophysicists trying to understand the growth of SMBH. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, L. Furtak (Ben-Gurion University), R. Maiolino (Cambridge), F. D'Eugenio (Cambridge), I. Juodžbalis (Cambridge), H. Übler (MPE), C. Marconcini (University of Florence). Image processing: A. Paga





universetoday / 🏆 297. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JWST Nircam Little Red Dot Gravitational Lensing Supermassive Black Hole Abell 2744-QSO1 Pandora's Cluster Growth Of SMBH Early Universe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wonder Woman's Radical Costume Change: First Image of Iconic Mask UnveiledDC has officially shared the first image of Wonder Woman's most radical costume change to date, with the Amazon Warrior donning a mask, something extremely rare throughout her 85-year history in comics. The mask may be an obvious eyesore, but fans need not worry that DC is 'ruining' Wonder Woman's iconic design, thanks to one important detail.

Read more »

Alan Ritchson Unveils Gripping New Image From Revenge Thriller Motor City Ahead of Summer ReleaseA newly released still shows Alan Ritchson as John Miller, bruised and determined, standing before a burning car in 1970s Detroit. The teaser fuels excitement for Motor City, a revenge thriller directed by Potsy Ponciroli, slated for a summer 2026 theatrical debut.

Read more »

Zack Snyder shares Batman image, fans urge him to restore SnyderVerseZack Snyder, the director of '300,' recently posted an image featuring Batman in a sideways pose with dark clouds in the background. The image was accompanied by a text reading 'BATMAN.' Fans, eager for Snyder to revive the SnyderVerse, expressed their support for his version of the Caped Crusader.

Read more »

JWST Reveals A Star-Scorched Mercury-Like Planet That's Bigger Than EarthThe James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed a dark, scorched world that may be similar to the Moon or Mercury but about 30 percent larger than Earth.

Read more »