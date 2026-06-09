Juventus Target Aston Villa's Martinez After Alisson Setback

Juventus have turned their attention to Argentina international goalkeeper Emi Martinez after their pursuit of Liverpool's Alisson stalled. The Italian club faces估值 challenges as Aston Villa demand a high fee for the 33-year-old. Villa, anticipating a potential departure, are already eyeing replacements such as Manchester City's James Trafford. Other keepers like Jordan Pickford and Guglielmo Vicario are also in the mix for Juventus, while Inter Milan's focus has shifted elsewhere.

The Italian club Juventus have shifted their focus to Aston Villa and Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez after missing out on their primary target, Liverpool's Brazilian keeper Alisson .

According to reports, Juventus were initially confident they could sign Alisson, who has just one year remaining on his contract at Liverpool, and believed the player was eager to return to Italy. Liverpool, however, are not willing to spend significantly on a replacement as they prioritize other areas of the squad, and have communicated to Alisson that they want him to stay.

The 30-year-old Alisson has injury concerns but remains loyal to Liverpool and does not want to force a move, despite the appeal of reuniting with former Roma boss and current Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti. Juventus now see Martínez as a viable alternative. The 31-year-old Argentine was a key figure in Aston Villa's push for European qualification and is highly valued by the club.

Villa are aware of the interest and have set a high valuation, understanding that Martínez nearly joined Manchester United last summer. To prepare for a possible sale, Villa are already scouting replacements, with Manchester City's young English goalkeeper James Trafford emerging as a preferred option. Trafford, who has yet to break into City's first team consistently, could provide a long-term solution.

Other names in the discussion include Everton's Jordan Pickford, though talks never progressed, and TottenhamHotspur's Guglielmo Vicario, who remains an option for Juventus. Vicario had been linked with Inter Milan earlier in the transfer window, but Inter have since turned their attention to Arsenal's Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is available for a modest £5 million release clause. Inter's current favorite appears to be Lazio's Ivan Provedel.

The situation remains fluid, but Juventus' pursuit of Martínez hinges on their ability to meet Villa's asking price and personal terms with the player





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Juventus Emi Martinez Aston Villa Alisson Transfer

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