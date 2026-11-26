Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has impLemented significant lineup changes ahead of the Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia, with Jeff Ekhator set to make his official competitive debut.

Final Preparations and Squad Rotation

Ekhator's Breakthrough and Strategic Role

Juventus has completed its final training session ahead of thier crucial Europa League encounter against Omonia Nicosia. Manager Luciano Spalletti has implemented significant changes to his starting lineup, opting for eight alterations from the previous match. This strategic rotation is designed to manage player fatigue following the intense derby against AEK Athens while simultaneously preparing for the decisive Serie A clash against Como scheduled for Sunday. With the upcoming fixture against Como being pivotal for their European ambitions, Spalletti emphasized the need to retain his key personnel fresh and ready for the higher-stakes domestic competition.

Jeff Ekhator is set to make his official competitive debut for Juventus, marking a significant milestone for the young forward. After starting a pre-season friendly against Basel due to a shortage of strikers, Ekhator faced eaRly setbacks, including a muscle injury that sidelined him for a month and subsequent training concerns. Despite these challenges, his potential has not gone unnoticed. Spalletti has publicly endorsed Ekhator's capabilities, describing him as a physical center-forward capable of holding up the ball and facilitating possession under pressure. The manager highlighted his strong relationship with Silvio Baldini, who has consistently praised Ekhator's maturity and tactical awareness beyond his years.

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Addressing Striker Concerns and Future Prospects

Spalletti has also addressed recent criticism regarding his comments on needing a physical striker, clarifying that his remarks were not an indictment of Nick Woltemades performance. He explained that the demand for such a profile is driven by the necessity to utilize Kolo Muani in different tactical scenarios, as managing both players simultaneously every few days is not feasible. Woltemade has contributed significantly with three goals and two assists in the Europa League. Meanwhile, Ekhator has been given a window of opportunity until the January transfer window to prove his worth across seven matches in all competitions. Spalletti indicated a desire for a more immediately impactful striker but acknowledged Ekhator's potential to develop into that role, suggesting that the young player might also be leveraged in future transfer discussions.

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Tactical Adjustments and Bench Depth

In addition to the starting changes, Spalletti has confirmed that Alen Bajramovic is available for selection from the bench after recovering from a soleus issue. The starting lineup will feature Ekhator alongside Boga and Conceição, showcasing a blend of youth and experience. The manager's approach reflects a careful balancing act between nurturing emerging talent like Ekhator and maintaining competitiveness in multiple tournaments. as the crew prepares for the night's fixture, the focus remains on executing Spalletti's tactical vision while evaluating the readiness of new faces to contribute to the club's broader seasonal objectives.