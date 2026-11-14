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Juvenile Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired at Ontario Mills Mall

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Juvenile Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired at Ontario Mills Mall
Ontario Mills Mall · Shots Fired · Juvenile Arrest
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Police arrested a juvenile suspect after reports of gunfire at Ontario Mills Mall in California on Friday evening. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident and stated that the scene is secure with no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said no one was struck by the gunfire and no one was hurt. Video shows people frantically running through the Ontario Mills Mall on Friday evening after shots were reportedly fired.

Now, police say a juvenile suspect is in custody. Video shows people frantically running through the Ontario Mills Mall on Friday evening after shots were reportedly fired. Now, police say a juvenile suspect is in custody. According to the Ontario Police Department, police responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall at 7:07 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened along the concourse of the mall near Dave & Buster's and Burlington, and not inside a specific store.

Also readBothell Police Search for Juvenile Domestic Violence Suspect Near Frank Love Elementary School

Police noted that no one was struck by the gunfire and no one was hurt, and the confirmed shooter, a juvenile, was taken into custody. FAA ground stop: Flights anticipated to resume at LAX, other SoCal airports with ground stop liftedInvestigators said the scene was contained, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

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Ontario Mills Mall Shots Fired Juvenile Arrest Ontario Police California Crime

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