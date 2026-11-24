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Three suspects, including two juveniles, are in custody following a shooting that left a juvenile male injured at an East Austin apartment complex Monday evening, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD Watch Command told CBS Austin that officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting at approximately 5:20 p.m. at the M Station Apartments, located at 2906 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police quickly located and detained three suspects—two juvenile males and an adult male—based on descriptions provided by callers. APD confirmed the victim is alive and that the shooting is not being investigated as a homicide. The extent of the juvenile's injuries remains unclear.

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