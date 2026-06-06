Juvenile hurt in shooting in Northeast Columbus

Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot late Friday night on Columbus' northeast side.

Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot late Friday night on Columbus' northeast side. Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to a home along the 3000 block of Chateau Morse Court, just off Morse Road, on reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found a juvenile with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Columbus anti-violence group plans summer outreach after fatal police shooting near office A Columbus anti-violence group plans to hit the streets this summer with a message it says is increasingly urgent: how residents should interact with law enforcA large fight at St. Catharine's FunFest in Bexley led to the event being shut down, according to a post the mayor of Bexley made on social media. Ohio's in the spotlight, as a federal task force looks into Medicaid waiver fraud in the state, specifically involving the Bhutanese community.

The Committee onMental health continues to be an important conversation for individuals and families across Central Ohio, and local providers are working to make support and trWelcome to the cutthroat world of competitive spelling, where the stakes are high, the words are long, and the kids are anything but ordinary. "The 25th Annual





fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbus police identify 2 officers, release new video in shooting death of Columbus manColumbus police have released the names of two officers involved in the deadly shooting of a Columbus man Tuesday night on Wilson Avenue, as new body camera vid

Read more »

Police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing in Northeast PhiladelphiaAnthony Ramon-Maldonado, 25, was arrested and charged in the murder of 22-year-old Joshua Toth, police revealed on Friday, June 5.

Read more »

Columbus Symphony to celebrate America 250 in Columbus CommonsAmerica's semiquincentennial birthday is fast approaching and the Columbus Symphony plans to celebrate in style.On July 4, the Columbus Symphony will put on a

Read more »

Columbus anti-violence group plans summer outreach after fatal police shooting near officeA Columbus anti-violence group plans to hit the streets this summer with a message it says is increasingly urgent: how residents should interact with law enforc

Read more »