Juvenile Fatally Shot During Altercation at Cerritos Shopping Center

A juvenile male was killed in a shooting following an altercation outside a business near the Los Cerritos Center in Cerritos. The suspect fled on foot and remains at large as the investigation continues.

A tragic incident unfolded in Cerritos , California, on Saturday afternoon when a juvenile male was shot and killed during an altercation near the Los Cerritos Center.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Gridley Road around 4 p.m. Emergency personnel found the victim with a gunshot wound outside a business, likely near the Chick-fil-A, as indicated by video footage from the Citizen App showing crime scene tape in the area. The juvenile was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators reported that the shooting stemmed from a physical confrontation between individuals, during which the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. As of the initial report, authorities had not released a detailed description of the shooter or the motive behind the altercation. The investigation remains active and ongoing, with the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau leading the case.

Law enforcement has appealed to the public for any information that could assist in identifying the suspect, providing a dedicated tip line at (323) 890-5500 for anonymous or confidential tips. The community has been shaken by the violence, particularly because it involved a young person and occurred in a typically busy commercial area. This event underscores ongoing concerns about youth-involved violence and gun crimes in the Los Angeles region.

While details are still emerging, officials have emphasized the importance of community cooperation in solving the case and preventing further tragedies. No arrests have been announced at this time, and the scene was secured as forensic teams collected evidence. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued efforts toward conflict resolution and public safety.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will likely provide updates as the investigation progresses, and local leaders may address ways to support affected families and enhance security measures in similar venues





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shooting Juvenile Victim Cerritos Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Juvenile being questioned in murder of Penn State student in South Philadelphia, sources saySources tell Action News that evidence from a separate robbery may help investigators determine who was involved in the fatal shooting of the Penn State senior.

Read more »

Juvenile driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Price convenience storeA juvenile driver in Price was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into a gas station convenience store in an early morning incident over the weekend.

Read more »

Juvenile wounded in Lynnwood shootout outside busy shopping centerA juvenile boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday evening outside a busy shopping center along Highway 99 in Lynnwood, according to Lynnwood police.The

Read more »

What police say led to a juvenile being struck by an SUV in DallasDallas police say a juvenile died after exiting a vehicle and being struck by an approaching SUV on Julius Schepps Freeway. Investigation ongoing.

Read more »