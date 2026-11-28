Police say a juvenile driver is in custody after crashing a pickup truck into a Maricopa home early Friday morning.

A Maricopa woman's brand-new car was destroyed after a pickup truck barreled through her garage wall. FOX 10's Megan Spector spoke with neighbors who rushed to check on her.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash near John Wayne Parkway and Smith Enke Road. MARICOPA, Ariz. A driver is in custody after crashing a pickup truck into a Maricopa home around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the Rancho El Dorado community. The truck slammed through the garage, stopping just feet away from the front door.

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Part of the garage door and wall remain sitting right on top of the truck. Fortunately, the homeowner was not hurt despite the chaos she woke up to.