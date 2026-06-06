Juvenile charged after Monday Montgomery shooting turns deadly

A homicide investigation is underway after the victim in a June 1 shooting incident died from his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department confirms.

) - A homicide investigation is underway after the victim in a June 1 shooting died from his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department confirms. First responders were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of Dalraida Place in northeast Montgomery .

On scene, they found Jaquan Tennille, 19, of Montgomery, in life-threatening condition. MPD said Tennille, who had been shot, had subsequently crashed into a house. Police are investigating after a shooting and crash in Montgomery on Monday. The victim was taken to an area hospital were he later died from his injuries.

MPD confirmed he is now the city’s 19th homicide victim of 2026.with attempted murder after taking them into custody while still on the scene. Following the victim’s death, MPD confirmed one minor is now facing two counts of capital murder and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. The charging status of the other two minors was not immediately clear, nor was a motive as the investigation continues.





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