A juvenile boy was arrested after a shooting involving another juvenile Sunday afternoon in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police.Officers with th

A juvenile boy was arrested after a shooting involving another juvenile Sunday afternoon in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called at 2:26 p.m. June 14, 2026, on a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of E. 16th Ave.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Cleveland Ave. When officers arrived, they found a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of E. 16th Ave. Columbus Fire Medic 818 transported her to a local hospital in stable condition, and she is expected to survive. Police arrested a juvenile male suspect and charged him with felonious assault, discharge over roadway, weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also faces a warrant for aggravated robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt #2341 at 614-645-4141 or 614-645-6394, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS . The incident report number is 260429319. The founder of one of America's most recognized bakery brands has died.

Cheryl Krueger, a beloved entrepreneurial icon in Central Ohio, passed away at the age oAuthorities say they are searching for a dangerous suspect following a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the city’s northeast side. Columbus Division of Police1 killed in shooting in northern Columbus Kroger parking lotColumbus Police say they responded to reports of shots being fired in the Short North Saturday evening. Multiple officers arrived quickly to the scene at the in





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