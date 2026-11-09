Juvenile Arrested at Jamie Foxx Halloween Party After Stabbing

A juvenile was arrested at Jamie Foxx's $10.5 million Thousand Oaks estate after a guest reported a neck stabbing, leading to the removal of hundreds of partygoers.

A Halloween gathering hosted at the California residence of actor Jamie Foxx turned into a law enforcement incident on Saturday, resulting in the arrest of at least one juvenile. The event, which took place at the entertainer's $10.5 million estate in Thousand Oaks, triggered an immediate response from authorities following reports that a male guest had sustained a stabbing injury. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday that deputies responded to a specific party call at the property and took a minor into custody.

Details of the Stabbing Incident and Arrest

Law enforcement sources provided specific details regarding the violent altercation that occurred during the festivities. According to reports obtained by TMZ, a male individual was stabbed in the neck during the party. First responders treated the victim for what was described as a superficial wound directly on the premises. The same law enforcement sources stated that a male suspect was taken into custody in connection with the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The combination of the violent injury and the arrest of a juvenile underscores the severity of the breach of safety at the exclusive gathering.

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Party Organization and Household Rules

The event was presided over by Foxx's daughter, Anelise Foxx, who is 18 years old. Video footage circulated from the scene showed individuals being placed in handcuffs while authorities ordered hundreds of partygoers to leave the grounds. The gathering was governed by strict house rules posted on signs at the venue, which prohibited uninvited guests, the use of household appliances, and the presence of weapons, whether real or fake. Additional regulations explicitly banned drugs and alcohol, mandated that costumes remain safe and fun, and forbade attendees from dressing as police officers, ICE officials, or other government agents.

Stakeholder Reactions and Guest Behavior

While the identity of the arrested juvenile has not been publicly disclosed, the behavior of other attendees appeared to contribute to a tense atmosphere. Foxx had previously addressed issues with guest conduct at similar events, such as scolding a person in the audience who threw an object at rapper GloRilla during a previous performance. In a clip from 2025, the actor expressed deep disappointment, stating that throwing items into his home was unacceptable and that such behavior made the guests undeserving of the free entertainment provided. The current incident at the Thousand Oaks home highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining order at large-scale celebrity events.

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Impact on Attendees and Property Security

The rapid escalation of the situation led to the mass dispersal of guests from the 40-acre property. Hundreds of partygoers were seen seated on the grounds after law enforcement responded, with some individuals escorted away by officials. The incident served as a stark reminder of the security risks inherent in hosting large public gatherings on private estates. Despite the chaos, Foxx shared highlights from the bash on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, featuring performances by artists such as Offset, DJ Stevie J, and OhGeesy. His posts celebrated the musical acts but did not address the police intervention or the arrest that marred the evening.

Property Overview and Future Implications

The venue for the party is a significant Mediterranean-style estate purchased by Foxx in 2007 for $10.5 million. The 17,000-square-foot home sits on 40 private acres and features ten bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a library, a full gym, and an Olympic-sized pool. The property also includes two large guest houses, playing fields, and north-south tennis courts, offering substantial privacy for the entertainer and his family. As investigations continue into the stabbing incident, the event has sparked broader conversations about the responsibilities of celebrities to ensure the safety of their guests. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office and representatives for Foxx have not yet provided further comments on the specific circumstances of the arrest or the victim's condition.