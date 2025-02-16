Justine's Garden: A Family's Unspoken Grief

Twenty-one years after Justine Vanderschoot's tragic murder, her family finds solace in a garden dedicated to her memory. The article delves into the family's enduring pain, their efforts to cope with the ongoing appeals of Justine's murderers, and the chilling details surrounding her relationship with her killer, Danny Bezemer.

On September 18, 2003, the remains of Justine Vanderschoot were discovered in a remote location, over two weeks after her disappearance. But it's in the garden outside her bedroom window where her parents, Don and Lynnette, still find her. Lynnette Vanderschoot shares, 'It's 21 years since we've lost Justine, but it's still very fresh in our mind.

' Mementos of their youngest child and condolence flowers that poured in after her death are now permanently rooted in this space they call 'Justine's Garden.' At the center stands a towering dogwood tree — a reminder of Justine's favorite trips to the Sierra mountains and a sobering measure of how long she's been gone. Lynnette Vanderschoot (in Justine's Garden) reflects, 'When we celebrated the 17th anniversary, Christine said she's been gone as long as she was here on earth.' Justine's older sister, Christine, sums up what those years have been like in one word: 'Lonely.' She explains, 'She was my best friend. We were only 18 months apart. We did pretty much everything together since day one.' Natalie Morales inquires about Justine's personality. Christine describes her as 'vibrant, charismatic, just the life of the party. She made you laugh every time she'd say something.' Don Vanderschoot adds, 'She was a spark in our household, that's for sure.' Lynnette Vanderschoot chimes in, 'Little firecracker (laughs) ... Cheerleader, baseball, soccer. She was always on the go.' At 17, Justine was on the verge of graduating high school and wanted to pursue a career in fashion and beauty. Natalie Morales asks if Justine knew what she wanted to do after high school. Christine reveals, 'She would sew and design her own shirts and shoes. She had to stand out and that was what she wanted to do for other people was make them stand out and feel beautiful.'Instead, her family is now forced to grapple with her murder and its aftermath. Don Vanderschoot expresses, 'I don't ever want to forget about her, but I don't want to be reminded of what happened.' Natalie Morales acknowledges the difficulty of compartmentalizing such a painful experience. Don Vanderschoot agrees, 'No, it's not.' In fact, the Vanderschoots say it remains an open wound thanks to ongoing efforts by Justine's convicted murderers — Danny Bezemer and Brandon Fernandez — to get out of prison. Retired Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner states, 'Including parole hearings. I think the Vanderschoots have been back to court seven times in the last seven years, always facing the possibility.' It's hard to imagine that both men were once welcome in the family's home. First came Brandon. Christine Vanderschoot remembers, 'I believe it was probably seventh or eighth grade that I started to become friends with him.' A few years later, he introduced the Vanderschoots to his friend Danny. Christine Vanderschoot shares, 'It was actually at a birthday party for me... We had a pool party. ... And Danny was actually coming to the house to meet me.' But it was Danny and Justine who clicked. And while she was only 15 and he was about 17, they quickly became serious. Christine Vanderschoot recalls, 'From that party on, they were always — always together.' Natalie Morales confirms they even talked about perhaps getting married. Christine agrees, 'Yeah… they were very serious. ... he became kind of like a fixture in our family.' Christine continues, 'His dad wasn't really in the picture, and he didn't really have a mom. So to come into our household and see how a real family was, I think that was something that he was attracted to as well.' The Vanderschoots offered Danny the support and stability of a happy family life. Christine Vanderschoot confides, 'I considered him like a brother almost.'Don even got Danny his first real job working with him at an auto dealership, and his own key to the house. But looking back, the Vanderschoots now see red flags they didn't recognize then. Don Vanderschoot describes Danny as 'controlling.' Christine elaborates, 'Telling her who she could see and who she couldn't...monitoring her texts and her cellphone calls. ... her frustrations were really starting.' Lindsey Morris, Brandon's girlfriend, shares that Justine confided in her about problems with Danny. Lindsey states, 'He was so jealous and very possessive over her. She couldn't go out and hang out with friends without him freaking out and getting upset, and pouting. ... She even said, 'I don't know if I break up with him... if he'll ever really let me go.' Christine Vanderschoot confirms, 'Towards the end... she was trying to pursue certain things... he was trying to hold her back from... he didn't want anything to change.' Natalie Morales observes that Justine was growing up and maybe growing apart from him at that point? Christine agrees, 'Yes. I think so.' Retired Placer County Detective Angela Ford reveals that Danny's fears of Justine leaving him reached a fever pitch in April of 2003, when Justine met someone during a spring break trip to Florida.





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Unsolved Case Family Grief Tragic Loss Justice System Appeals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dimension 20 Takes Over Madison Square Garden for 'Gauntlet at the Garden'New Yorkers were in for a treat last Saturday when Dimension 20, the popular actual play D&D show, hosted a live event at Madison Square Garden. The show, 'Gauntlet at the Garden,' featured an all-star cast of D&D players led by Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, taking on a unique adventure set in the world of Dimension 20.

Read more »

Garden Mastery: Checklist can help you avoid injury in gardenGarden Mastery: Gardening safely

Read more »

The Biden Crime Family cashes out after 52 years of trading on the family namePolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Trump Family Cheat Sheet: Breaking Down the Family TreeExplore the Trump family tree breakdown, key relationships, kids, grandchildren and notable events in this comprehensive cheat sheet.

Read more »

Nikola Jokic's Family-Owned Club Shockingly Forfeits Playoff Spot, Family DivestingNikola Jokic has divested from his hometown basketball team according to a report.

Read more »

Joe Biden Pardons 5 Family Members Involved in Family BusinessSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »