Justine Bateman Urges Young Voters to Think Independently, Reject Political 'Teams'

Justine Bateman, former 'Family Ties' star, advocates for young voters to break free from partisan allegiances and make informed decisions based on critical thinking.

Justine Bateman, known for her role in the sitcom 'Family Ties,' is urging young voters to think critically and independently rather than aligning themselves with political factions. In a Wednesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bateman addressed young voters , stating, 'If you're under 30, you've most likely been convinced that you need to politically ‘resist the other side.’ You've been cheated.

'Bateman encourages voters to engage actively with candidates, demanding 'auditions for your vote.' She emphasizes the importance of objectively examining candidates' actions and determining if they genuinely benefit the entire nation. 'This is not about parties or pledging fealty to a ‘political team.’ This is about your right as an American adult to not be told by the media or the oldest people in either party how you should be interpreting policies and actions,' Bateman wrote.She further criticizes the pressure to be overly concerned about political issues, urging people to ignore those who incite 'ridiculous insistence that you give yourself a heart attack over nothing.' Bateman asserts that individuals possess the intelligence and wisdom to make their own decisions, stating, 'They disrespect your intelligence and innate wisdom. Their weird panic frenzy is an anomaly, birthed in 2016. It's not the norm, and you intuitively know it. You don't need them. Make up your own mind. And then let it go, so you can so all those things that have nothing to do with politics.' Bateman's plea for independent thought echoes sentiments she expressed after Donald Trump's presidential election in 2016, describing the following years as 'walking on eggshells.





JUSTINE BATEMAN VOTING POLITICS YOUNG VOTERS CRITICAL THINKING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

