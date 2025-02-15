Justine Bateman Urges Young Voters: 'Think for Yourself,' Don't Be Controlled by Political Teams

Justine Bateman, known for her role in 'Family Ties,' calls out the manipulation of young voters and encourages independent thinking during elections.

Justine Bateman , star of the hit sitcom 'Family Ties,' took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge young voters to think critically and independently during elections, rather than blindly aligning with political parties or movements. In a Wednesday post, Bateman expressed concern that individuals under 30 have been led to believe they must vehemently oppose the opposing political side.

She labeled this mentality a form of manipulation, stating, 'If you're under 30, you've most likely been convinced that you need to politically ‘resist the other side.’ You've been cheated.'Bateman advocated for a more discerning approach to voting, encouraging young people to 'insist' that candidates 'audition for your vote.' She emphasized the importance of objectively examining candidates' actions and policies, assessing whether they ultimately benefit the country as a whole. She wrote, 'This is not about parties or pledging fealty to a ‘political team.’ This is about your right as an American adult to not be told by the media or the oldest people in either party how you should be interpreting policies and actions.'Bateman further challenged the notion of political panic and urged individuals to disregard those who incite unnecessary fear and anxiety. She stated, 'They disrespect your intelligence and innate wisdom. Their weird panic frenzy is an anomaly, birthed in 2016. It's not the norm, and you intuitively know it. You don't need them. Make up your own mind. And then let it go, so you can so all those things that have nothing to do with politics.' This call for independent thought and critical evaluation aligns with Bateman's previous pronouncements on political polarization. Following Donald Trump's election in 2016, she described the subsequent years as a period of immense social and political tension, characterizing it as a time when 'any questioning, any opinions, any likes or dislikes were held up to a very limited list of ‘permitted positions’ in order to assess acceptability.' Bateman has consistently advocated for a more tolerant and inclusive political discourse, emphasizing the importance of common sense and individual freedom





