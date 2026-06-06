Justin Trudeau’s 18-year-old son makes modeling debut in raunchy ad campaign

Xavier Trudeau, 18, showed off a toned physique and a taste for cigars in his modeling debut for celeb favorite fashion brand Raimundo Langlois.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ’s eldest son is letting it all hang out in his modeling debut for a trendy, celeb-favorite fashion brand known for its raunch factor.

The New York based brand is a favorite of celebs like Charlie XCX, Hailey Bieber, and A$AP Rocky and has become known for steamy ad campaigns featuring barely dressed hotties. Snaps obtained exclusively by The Post show the scion of one of Canada’s most powerful political dynasties in all manner of undress at the secluded shoot in Chappaqua, New York.

In other shots, Trudeau, who last year launched a career as an R&B singer, chomps down on a stogie while wearing a pucca shell necklace and giving a glare at the camera. ,” the teen has released nine songs in 2025 which have racked up more than 200,000 plays on Spotify, including the track “Til The Nights Done.

” Trudeau could be looking to follow in the footsteps of his dad’s gal pal Katie Perry, as Justin Trudeau continues his The couple made headlines when visiting Japan in December, after the “I Kissed A Girl” singer was flamed online for wearing an inappropriately tight outfit with a skirt well north of the knee while meeting former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife.





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