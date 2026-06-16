Justin Trudeau Broke His Silence After Missing Canada's First World Cup Match

This was not on my 2026 bingo card.

Trudeau was seen at the USA vs. Paraguay match in Los Angeles on June 12, where Perry performed during the opening ceremony. The two were later seen kissing and spending time together in the stands throughout the game.

Meanwhile, just a few hours earlier, Canada was playing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto in the country's opening World Cup match, ending in a 1-1 draw. Trudeau eventually addressed the backlash on social media, writing:"Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup. 🇨🇦"The response didn't exactly calm the debate.

Many people were upset that Trudeau missed not only Canada's opening match, but also the Whether you think Trudeau should've been in Toronto or appreciate the supportive boyfriend energy, one thing is clear: the internet definitely has some strong opinions about it. Now it's your turn: Should Trudeau have attended Canada's World Cup opener, or are"supportive boyfriend duties" a valid choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!





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