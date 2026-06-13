The former Canadian Prime Minister chose to attend Team USA's opening World Cup match where his girlfriend performed over supporting Team Canada's opening WC ga

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and girlfriend Katy Perry | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire As Canada began its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, their former Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, declined to support his hometown.

Instead, Trudeau attended , a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles, where his girlfriend, Katy Perry, was slated to perform. Against the backdrop of the tournament, which is at its core a diplomatic meeting of the world's nations and a celebration of the global affinity for the game of football, many fans expected prominent Canaidan figures to rally around the team during its oepning match.communicated the priorities of the former national leader and created chatter amongst Canadian supporters online.

Katy Perry performs live during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium | IMAGO / VCGat another team's entertainment event while Canada was competing immediately sparked mixed reactions and buzz, with some fans joking that the former Canadian PM was choosing chart-toping hits over World Cup drama. Other fans, however, were upset that a former Canadian world leader would intentionally choose not to attend his own country's World Cup match.

Yetthat world leaders should be free to spend their time as they choose after leaving office. To capstone the moment, additional online conversation ballooned over the energetic way that Perry ran barefoot straight into Trudeau's arms after finishing her performance in the middle of the arena. The affectionate embrace between the singer and the former politician was met with adoration from fans in contrast to the divided opinions over Trudeau's absence from Canada's opening World Cup game. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAmanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.





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