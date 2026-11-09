Justin Timberlake Walks Runway With Niece Zaya at Global Down Syndrome Foundation Gala

Justin Timberlake and family joined the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 19th annual fashion show in Denver on November 7 to support Zaya Biel.

Justin Timberlake made a rare public family appearance in Denver on Saturday, November 7, to attend the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 19th annual fashion show. The singer joined his wife Jessica Biel and their two sons, 11-year-old Silas and 6-year-old Phineas, for the charitable event. The gathering took place in the Mile High city to honor Zaya Biel, the daughter of Timberlake's brother-in-law Justin Biel and his wife Rose. Zaya was born with Down syndrome and has served as the Global Down Syndrome Foundation Ambassador in previous years.

Timberlake Supports Niece Zaya on Runway

Justin Timberlake walked the runway alongside his 7-year-old niece Zaya Biel during the nonprofit's Be Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show. The event highlighted Zaya's achievements and her role as a previous ambassador for the organization. In a statement shared with media outlets, Timberlake expressed his deep admiration for his niece. He stated that he and Jessica Biel adore Zaya and are proud of the remarkable difference she is making in the world.

Also read Justin Timberlake Reveals What Goes Around Comes Around Was About Friend, Not Britney Spears

The singer emphasized that every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. He explained that this belief is why the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's work means so much to his family. Following the event, Timberlake posted a photo on social media showing him holding a smiling Zaya in his arms on the red carpet. He captioned the image with the words "Proud uncle!" and added a heart emoji to the post about walking his beautiful niece down the runway.

Fashionable Attire and Family Bonding

Photos from the evening revealed that the Timberlake family dressed sharply for the occasion. Justin Timberlake wore a roomy black suit to the event. His youngest son Phineas matched his father's style with an all-black outfit. Eleven-year-old Silas Timberlake opted for black pants paired with a black leather jacket over a white shirt and black tie. Silas completed his look with sunglasses, showing a cool and coordinated family aesthetic on the catwalk.

Advertisement

Zaya Biel made her own fashion statement in a black-and-white polka dot dress and fringe boots. During the show, Zaya held hands with her uncle Justin and cousin Silas as they walked down the runway together. She wore a big smile while waving to the cheering crowd. The moment captured the close bond between the uncle and his niece, highlighting their comfort and joy in public appearances together.

Audience Reaction and Previous Involvement

During the event, the show's announcer noted that Zaya has some moves, possibly taught by her uncle Justin and auntie Jessica. The audience responded with loud cheers for the young fashion model. This appearance marks a continuation of the family's long-standing support for the foundation. Justin and Jessica Biel previously attended in honor of Zaya, who served as the Global Ambassador for the organization in previous years. The singer has also been publicly vocal about his admiration for his nephew Zayn's partner, further showcasing his support for his extended family.

The 19th annual fashion show served as a celebration of dignity and self-expression for individuals with Down syndrome. By walking the runway with Zaya, Timberlake used his platform to draw attention to the foundation's mission. The event in Denver brought together family, friends, and supporters to celebrate Zaya's life and advocacy. The evening concluded with the family standing together, reinforcing their commitment to the cause and to each other.