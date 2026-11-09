Justin Timberlake Supports GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation With Family at Denver Event

Justin Timberlake walked the runway with his sons and niece Zaya Biel at the GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation event in Denver, raising funds for research. The family supported the cause alongside Jessica Biel who could not attend due to work.

Justin Timberlake joined his family at the GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation's 19th annual fashion show in Denver on Saturday, November 7. The singer, who is 45 years old, participated in the catwalk alongside his two sons and his niece. This public appearance highlighted the family's continued commitment to supporting individuals with Down syndrome through direct participation in the organization's flagship fundraising event.

Timberlake Family Runway Appearance

The 45-year-old hitmaker walked the runway holding hands with his niece, Zaya Biel, who is 7 years old. Zaya serves as a global ambassador for the GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation. Holding her hand was Timberlake's son, Phineas, who is 6 years old. The eldest son, Silas, who is 11 years old, also walked alongside them. The group stepped out together while Timberlake wore a black suit and smiled for the crowd.

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Jessica Biel Absent Due to Work

Jessica Biel, the singer's wife, did not attend the annual fundraiser. She posted on Sunday, November 8, that work commitments prevented her from being present. Despite her absence, the family event raised more than $2.7 million. These funds are dedicated to supporting critical research initiatives for the foundation. The annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself campaign continues to be a major source of financial support for the cause.

Foundation Mission and Family Statements

Timberlake emphasized the importance of the foundation's work through a statement released via the GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation. He stated that he and his wife adore Zaya and are proud of the difference she makes. The statement highlighted that every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. This sentiment underscores why the organization's mission holds significant meaning for the Timberlake family.

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Recent Family Support and Appearances

The Timberlake clan has spent quality time with Zaya in recent months leading up to the Denver event. Zaya joined the singer to support Jessica at her premiere in New York City last month. The family navigated the red carpet together during the event. Silas also made a small non-speaking appearance in the Apple TV+ film shown at the premiere.

History of Public Advocacy

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have shared family moments with fans for years since tying the knot in 2012. Silas was welcomed three years after the marriage. The singer has previously spoken about wanting more children in January 2018. The family's public support for Zaya demonstrates a long-standing commitment to inclusive advocacy. This consistent presence reinforces their dedication to the GLOBAL Down Syndrome Foundation's goals.