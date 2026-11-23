Timberlake faced backlash in recent years over how he handled their 2002 split.

“I’m sure that you’re going to go back and see these incredibly sweet and goofy things from my childhood,” the singer“And some things that are really hard to talk about,” he adds, as a throwback clip of him and Spears flashes on the screen.

Justin Timberlake shared rare insight into his relationship and breakup with Britney Spears. The former *NSYNC frontman hints that their split is “really hard to talk about” in the trailer for “Timberlake. ”In another moment from the teaser, Timberlake reflects on the early days of his relationship with the princess of pop.

Also read Britney Spears Reunites With Sons and Addresses Family Trauma

“Our fanbase grew so exponentially and Britney was opening up for *NSYNC. We were on the road together and we were all seeing the world. ”Timberlake also reflects on the early days of their relationship when they were on tour together.

“The level of craziness when those two were together was the definition of insanity,” she says. Timberlake, 45, and Spears, 44, first met as children on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” and began dating in 1999. They broke up after three years in 2002. Timberlake’s mom, Lynn Harless , also talks about the “level of craziness” her son faced while dating the princess of pop.

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Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002 and had known each other since childhood. In the music video for the track, he sings alongside a Spears look-alike, who was portrayed as having been cheating on him. Spears was villainized after their split because Timberlake heavily insinuated that she cheated on him.

According to her, she and Timberlake agreed to move past the infidelity given the years that she was “loyal to Justin” and “only had eyes for him. ”Spears finally opened up about their split in her 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me. ”at his ex before singing “Cry Me a River” at a January 2024 concert, saying he’d “like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.

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The former *NSYNC frontman hints that their split is"really hard to talk about" in the trailer for"Timberlake.

"Timberlake also reflects on the early days of their relationship when they were on tour together. Timberlake's mom, Lynn Harless , also talks about the"level of craziness" her son faced while dating the princess of pop. Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002 and had known each other since childhood.

Spears was villainized after their split because Timberlake heavily insinuated that she cheated on him. Spears finally opened up about their split in her 2023 memoir,"The Woman in Me. "