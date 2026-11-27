Justin Timberlake appeared on 'The Tonight Show' on Thanksgiving to perform, appear in sketches, and discuss his upcoming documentary series.

During the late-night show takeover, Timberlake performed “FutureSex / LoveSound,” “SexyBack,” “Summer Love,” and “My Love” for a live audience in the Rainbow Room in New York City.

, Timberlake offered a history of party song for the studio audience. The performance included quick-fire renditions of Caron Wheeler and Soul II Soul’s “Back to Life ,” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” and Daft Punk and Pharrell’s “Get Lucky. ” They concluded with an anthem take on the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way. ”“I was really reluctant to do it,” Timberlake told Fallon.

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“I’m sort of famously private. And I have a relationship with Fisher Stevens, who is a wonderful director and a great human. When Fisher first approached me to do this, I was reluctant because I was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk about myself,’ you know? But the more we sat down and talked, the more I found myself kind of searching for something that was beneath the surface a little more.