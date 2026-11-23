Justin Timberlake's new Apple TV documentary trailer shows him emotional over his 2024 DWI arrest while wife Jessica Biel says they need to address some things.

Justin Timberlake appears on the verge of tears in the first trailer for his four-part Apple TV documentary, TIMBERLAKE, released Monday. The singer, 45, reflects on his life and three-decade career while footage shows his 2024 arrest and past controversies.

The trailer also includes candid comments from his wife, Jessica Biel, 44, who hints at strain in their marriage. Biel says in the trailer, When I met him, he just was not what I thought... at all. A stone-faced Biel also adds cryptically, I think we gotta address some things. Timberlake, seen hugging Biel elsewhere in the documentary, says of his wife, She is the best thing that ever happened to me.

Also read Justin Timberlake Documentary Trailer: Apple TV Series to Unpack Britney Spears, Janet Jackson Controversies

Timberlake's Shocking 2024 Arrest Details

That is one thing I did right. The film lays bare Timberlake's shock 2024 arrest after he ran a stop sign while driving his BMW X7 in the Hamptons. He told arresting officers he had just one martini and voiced fears his arrest would ruin his Forget Tomorrow tour. Bodycam footage shows him saying, For the first time in my life, I am coming to a place to say, I cannot handle it all.

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Timberlake pleaded guilty to a reduced violation charge of driving with ability impaired. As part of the plea deal, he agreed to pay the maximum fine of $500 and a surcharge of $260. He also committed to making a public statement about the dangers of drunk driving. At the time, an insider told People that Biel had not been happy about the situation and encouraged him to accept the plea deal.

In November 2019, photos of Timberlake holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright prompted cheating rumors. Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel, saying, Let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.

Public Apology For 2019 Cheating Rumors

This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. He blamed alcohol for his lapse in judgement during a night out in New Orleans, but insisted nothing happened with Wainwright.

In January, a source told the Daily Mail, She does everything with the kids, and she is sick of being publicly embarrassed. An insider exclusively told Page Six that while things have not been perfect in Biel and Timberlake's marriage, they are working through it. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have two children. Timberlake has faced a dramatic few years after his DWI arrest and unfounded rumors of marital strife.

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In the documentary, a somber Timberlake says, People are not gonna understand who I am. Flashes of his career and numerous controversies appear alongside his explosive past romance with Biel. The trailer mixes emotional reflections with loved-up snaps of the couple. The four-part documentary, TIMBERLAKE, arrives on Apple TV as the singer continues his Forget Tomorrow tour.