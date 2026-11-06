Justin Timberlake Reveals Inspiration For Top Song

Justin Timberlake selects What Goes Around Comes Around as his best career song, citing inspiration from a friend's breakup and rapid writing process during his recent interview.

Justin Timberlake has identified his definitive career masterpiece in a recent interview with Audacy. The acclaimed singer and songwriter shared his personal ranking of the best songs in his extensive discography on Thursday, November 5. He ultimately selected his hit single What Goes Around Comes Around as the number one track.

Top Song Selection And Personal Inspiration

Timberlake expressed high confidence in his choice during the discussion. He stated that he would rank the track either at number one or number two on his personal list. The song holds a unique position in his catalog as the first track he wrote specifically for his solo career. He used the opportunity to clarify a long-standing rumor regarding the lyrical content of the hit.

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The entertainer dispelled the belief that the lyrics were derived from his own romantic experiences. He clarified that the song is actually based on a personal story from a close friend. This friend was navigating a difficult and fractured relationship at the time. The artist confirmed that the narrative was borrowed directly from his friend's life events.

The Story Behind The Lyric Creation

The inspiration for the song came from a conversation with his close friend Juan Trace Ayala. Ayala was going through a tumultuous period in his relationship and shared the details with the musician. Timberlake asked permission to write about the situation he was describing to him. The friend initially reacted with reluctance to the idea of publicizing the private matter.

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According to the singer, Ayala responded with a profane objection to the proposal. Despite the initial pushback, the phrase What goes around comes around was spoken during their exchange. This specific quote became the central thematic hook for the track. Timberlake immediately recognized the potential of the line and left the conversation to begin writing.

Rapid Writing Process And Visual Expansion

The creation of the song was remarkably swift according to the artist. He noted that he wrote the track in nearly twenty minutes. The creative flow was uninterrupted during this brief session. The simplicity of the writing process contrasted with the eventual scale of the project.

Timberlake expanded the song beyond the audio recording with a significant visual component. He referenced the music video starring Scarlett Johansson as a key element of the success. The production involved shooting a ten-minute video for the single. He felt that the combination of the song and the video hit all the right creative cylinders for him.

Comparison To Other Career Hits

The selected track topped his personal list over other major hits in his discography. He compared it favorably against songs such as Mirrors and My Love. The track also surpassed his earlier hits SexyBack and Cry Me A River in his ranking.

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Timberlake reminisced about other significant moments from his tour history during the discussion. He recalled an appearance by Kanye West on the FutureSex LoveShow Tour. The rapper attended one of the performances and joined him on stage to perform Stronger.

Both artists arrived dressed in similar tailored suits for the performance. Timberlake described this collaboration as a memorable moment in his career. He also mentioned recent musical connections, including a collaboration with the rapper Toliver. Toliver had sampled his song Rock Your Body on a track from his Miami tour.

The two artists met at an arena and worked on new ideas in the studio. They spent a couple of hours developing the track together. This recent creative effort highlights his continued activity in the music industry. His selection of What Goes Around Comes Around underscores his appreciation for songs with deep personal origins.