Justin Timberlake Recalls Convincing Beyoncé to Do a 'Single Ladies' Parody on SNL

Justin Timberlake reminisces about the time he convinced Beyoncé to participate in a memorable 'Single Ladies' parody sketch on Saturday Night Live. He details how he put on a leotard and heels to convince her, and the sketch's impact on both the show and their careers.

Justin Timberlake recalled putting on a leotard and heels to convince Beyoncé to take part in a comedic sketch for Saturday Night Live. Timberlake, who had previously collaborated with the Lonely Island on the hit song 'Dick in a Box,' was approached by Andy Samberg with an idea for a sketch parodying Beyoncé 's iconic 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)' music video.

\ Timberlake said Beyoncé was hesitant at first but eventually agreed after Timberlake showed up dressed in the full 'Single Ladies' getup. 'She was very polite about it, but she was very hesitant, and when I say hesitant, I mean like, she was not having it,' Timberlake recalled. 'And then Andy was like, 'She's gonna be the musical guest this week.' I was like, 'Full leotard?' and he's like, 'Yeah.' And I was like, oh, this is too funny. Like, we have to do this.' \ Timberlake said he put on the black leotard, pantyhose, and high heels with a robe covering the ensemble. He then walked into Beyoncé's dressing room, threw the robe down, and put his hands on his hips. The sketch, which also featured Bill Hader as a music video director, became a fan favorite. In the end, it turned out to all be worth it, as the 'Single Ladies' parody became a memorable moment on the show. The sketch featured Rudd as a music video director introducing the singer to her backup dancers, played by Timberlake, Samberg, and Moynihan clad in leotards and heels as they do the moves. During her second musical act, Beyoncé performed 'Single Ladies' with her actual backup dancers, further cementing the sketch's impact





