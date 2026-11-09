Justin Timberlake finally confirms “What Goes Around… Comes Around” is not about Britney Spears

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews.is not about Britney Spears. The track is one of Timberlake’s biggest hits and earned him Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the fiftieth Grammy Awards.

Alongside the accolades, it’s also been widely associated with his ex, and for years it seemed that’s what Timberlake wanted us to think: the music video even starred Scarlett Johansson, an arguable Spears lookalike.

Also read Justin Timberlake Reveals What Goes Around Comes Around Was About Friend, Not Britney Spears

“Maybe I should dispel a rumor at this point, which has gone around forever, which is like, it’s not a personal story from mine,” he said. He didn’t give any insight into who the friend was, but said he did take some inspiration from his own very public breakup.

“He was just going through it and he was telling me what had happened and I said, ‘Do you mind if I write about this? ’ And I quote, my friend said, ‘Yeah, torch that bitch. What goes around comes around. ’ And I was like, ‘I have to go.

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Thank you,’” Timberlake explained.on Apple TV later this year. Sources have claimed that the series will touch on comments made by Spears in recent years, including when she praised Timberlake’s single “Selfish” in 2024 and, in 2023, admitted she had an abortion with his baby when they dated between 1999 and 2002.

However, neither Timberlake nor Apple TV has confirmed these claims.about Spears’ impact on pop music last year in a look back at “Piece of Me,” the second single from her 2007 album.

“Over the song’s three and a half minutes, Spears is every version of herself: the unbothered icon, the exhausted new mom, the tabloid villain, the early-career good girl,” Sollazzo wrote. “Her vocals are modulated and manipulated—robotic, jagged, and borderline confrontational, endlessly morphing like the slew of selves she inhabits in a given day. ”