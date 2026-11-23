The trailer for Justin Timberlake's upcoming four-part docuseries on Apple TV+ reveals rare archival footage and candid interviews about his career and personal life.

A new four-part docuseries chronicling the life and career of Justin Timberlake is set to arrive on Apple TV+ this December. The project, directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens, promises to offer an unfiltered look at the ten-time Grammy Award winner's journey from his childhood in Memphis to his global superstardom.

Trailer Breakdowns Career Timeline

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser opens with the singer sitting on a couch and challenging the creative team to define the documentary's purpose. He expresses immediate skepticism about revealing his true self to the public, stating that people might not understand who he really is. The trailer then transitions into a montage of childhood footage, showing a toddler Timberlake and later a teenager displaying a poster of Janet Jackson in his bedroom.

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The narrative quickly moves through his teenage years and early adult life, incorporating clips of his past relationship with Britney Spears. This personal history is juxtaposed with news footage documenting his DUI arrest, signaling that the series will not shy away from the more difficult chapters of his past. The preview suggests a raw confession where Timberlake admits to feeling unable to handle the pressure of his life and career.

Guest Appearances and Interviewees

While the series features prominent industry figures, the list of interviewees highlights key connections in Timberlake's life. Pharrell Williams and Lorne Michaels appear in the footage to offer praise and support. The press release confirms that the project includes interviews with friends, collaborators, and family members, including his wife Jessica Biel, whom he married in 2012, and his mother.

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Although Janet Jackson was previously reported to be taking part in the project, she does not appear as an active interviewee in the trailer. Instead, her presence is felt through flashback clips from her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Timberlake. This inclusion underscores the historical significance of that moment in entertainment history and its lasting impact on both artists' careers.

Release Schedule and Episode Breakdown

Apple TV+ has confirmed the rollout schedule for the four-part series. The first two episodes will premiere on Friday, December 11. Viewers will need to wait a week for the third episode, which is scheduled to drop on December 18.

The finale is timed to arrive just in time for Christmas on December 23. This strategic release window aims to capitalize on holiday viewing habits and ensure maximum audience engagement during a period typically associated with family-oriented content.

Archival Footage and Future Expectations

According to the official press release, the docuseries will feature never-before-seen archival footage. This exclusive material is expected to provide fans with new insights into the private moments that shaped the star's public persona. The combination of personal home movies and professional milestones creates a comprehensive narrative arc.

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Timberman challenges critics and fans directly in the teaser, asking if they want to ask about specific things and inviting them to do so. This approach suggests a documentary format that addresses controversies and myths head-on. The series aims to bridge the gap between the public figure and the private individual, offering a definitive account of his journey through the entertainment industry.