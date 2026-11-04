Justin Timberlake Docuseries Reveals Super Bowl and 2004 Halftime Details

Justin Timberlake is producing a four-part Apple TV docuseries for December 2026. It covers the 2004 Super Bowl incident and recent legal history.

Justin Timberlake is currently developing a comprehensive four-part documentary series for Apple TV. Reports indicate the project is scheduled to premiere in December 2026. This ambitious tell-all production aims to address major controversies and personal milestones throughout his career. Three separate sources have confirmed the existence of the series to the media.

The 2004 Super Bowl Incident

One source confirmed that the series will extensively cover the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance. On February 1, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson performed a duet during the national event. Near the end of the song, Timberlake pulled away part of her bustier. This action exposed her breast on live television to millions of viewers worldwide.

Also read Justin Timberlake to Drop a Docuseries Featuring Janet Jackson Discussing Super Bowl Debacle

The broadcast triggered hundreds of thousands of viewer complaints immediately. It also sparked a formal investigation by the Federal Communications Commission. The agency initially fined CBS $550,000 over the incident. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals later overturned the penalty. The court ruled that the FCC had acted arbitrarily in its enforcement.

Addressing Recent Criticism

Another source claims Justin Timberlake will address recent comments made by his former girlfriend, Britney Spears. These remarks appear in her 2023 memoir titled The Woman in Me. Timberlake has previously publicly apologized to both Janet Jackson and Britney Spears. He acknowledged benefiting from a system that tolerated misogyny and racism in 2021.

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The project is directed by Fisher Stevens. He is well known for his work on the Netflix documentary series Beckham. An official title for the series has not yet been announced. The release date also remains unconfirmed by Apple representatives.

Legal Issues and Health Battles

The docuseries may also explore Justin Timberlake's 2024 arrest. Police arrested him in Sag Harbor, New York, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser traffic violation. The incident occurred shortly before his world tour began. Whether the series directly addresses his health battles remains unverified.

In July 2025, Justin Timberlake publicly revealed a Lyme disease diagnosis. He noted that the condition impacted him during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour followed his latest studio album. Everything I Thought It Was arrived in March 2024.

Production Status and Impact

Apple and representatives for Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson have not officially confirmed the details. The project comes during a quieter period for the singer. He also has a previous connection with Apple TV through the 2021 film. The series aims to provide a definitive look at these historic moments. The content will likely reshape public understanding of the events.