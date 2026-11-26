New Apple TV trailer for Justin Timberlake documentary reveals emotional reflections on his 2024 DWI arrest, marriage struggles, and relationship with Britney Spears ahead of the December 11 release.

The singer and actor Justin Timberlake, 45, appeared visibly emotional in a newly released trailer for his four-part Apple TV documentary titled TIMBERLAKE. Premiering on Monday, the trailer offers a raw look at his personal and professional life following a tumultuous period that included a high-profile arrest and rumors of marital instability with his wife, Jessica Biel, 44.

TIMBERLAKE provides an unfiltered retrospective of Timberlake's three-decade career, featuring somber reflections on fame, controversy, and his past romance with Britney Spears. The trailer highlights a pivotal moment in his recent history: a 2024 arrest in the Hamptons for driving while impaired. As Timberlake reflects on these challenges, he states, 'People aren't gonna understand who I am,' underscoring the documentary's intent to reveal the man behind the headlines.

Also read Lynn Harless Calls Justin Timberlake Britney Spears Relationship Insanity in New Doc

Details of the 2024 Arrest and Legal Plea

The documentary explicitly details the events of Timberlake's shock 2024 arrest, which occurred when he was pulled over in the Hamptons for running a stop sign while driving his BMW X7. In the footage shown, Timberlake admits to officers that he had consumed 'just one martini.' The pop star expressed deep concern that the incident would jeopardize his Forget Tomorrow tour, fearing the legal troubles would 'ruin' his upcoming performance schedule.

As part of the legal resolution, Timberlake pleaded guilty to a reduced violation charge of driving with ability impaired. The terms of his plea deal required him to pay a maximum fine of $500 along with an additional surcharge of $260. Furthermore, the agreement mandated that he make a public statement addressing the dangers of drunk driving, a step he appears to be fulfilling through this documentary platform.

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Bodycam footage included in the trailer captures Timberlake speaking directly to the camera at the scene. He confesses, 'For the first time in my life, I'm coming to a place to say, I can't handle it all.' This admission serves as a stark contrast to his usual polished public persona, offering viewers insight into the personal toll of sustaining a decades-long career under intense scrutiny.

Jessica Biel's Reaction and Marital Reflections

Jessica Biel, Timberlake's wife of 14 years, appears in the trailer with a stone-faced demeanor, cryptically noting, 'When I met him, he just was not what I thought... at all.' She adds, 'I think we gotta address some things,' hinting at the complexities of their relationship. An insider previously told People magazine that Biel had not been happy about the arrest and had encouraged Timberlake to accept the plea deal to move forward.

Despite the recent legal issues, Timberlake speaks fondly of his wife in the documentary. Reviewing photos of the couple, he declares, 'She's the best thing that ever happened to me. That's one thing I did right.' The pair share two sons and have navigated significant public controversies together, including a 2019 incident where Timberlake apologized for holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. He attributed the 'lapse in judgement' to alcohol and clarified that 'nothing happened' with his co-star, noting the scandal was 'hurting the people I love.'

Retrospective on Britney Spears Relationship

A significant portion of the trailer is dedicated to Timberlake's iconic romance with Britney Spears, who he dated from 1999 to 2002. The footage reveals a playful, unseen side of the two hitmakers, juxtaposed against the immense pressure of their fame. Timberlake's mother comments on the intensity of their relationship, stating, 'The level of craziness when those two were together was the definition of insanity.'

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The documentary touches upon the enduring cultural impact of their relationship, including Spears' 2023 revelations in her memoir, The Woman In Me. Spears disclosed that she had undergone a secret abortion at age 19 during her time with Timberlake, describing the experience as 'excruciating.' This historical context adds depth to the personal reckoning Timberlake undertakes in the series.

Release Schedule and Documentary Synopsis

The first two episodes of TIMBERLAKE are scheduled for release on December 11 on Apple TV. The series synopsis explains that 'After 30 years of unparalleled success and relentless scrutiny, Justin Timberlake looks at his life today and reckons with the drama, the headlines, and the cost of never slowing down.'

Timberlake's career, spanning from his early days in N*SYNC to his current status as a solo superstar, has been marked by both critical acclaim and public scrutiny. This documentary serves as his platform to address the cumulative weight of these experiences. By sharing his story, including his struggles with the demands of fame and his recent legal misstep, Timberlake aims to provide a comprehensive view of his life for fans and critics alike.