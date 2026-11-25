Justin Timberlake joins Jimmy Fallon for a festive musical medley featuring Cha Cha Slide and September on The Tonight Show, ahead of his holiday episode premiere.

Justin Timberlake recently joined Jimmy Fallon to perform a festive musical medley on The Tonight Show, offering viewers a high-energy preview of the singer's upcoming holiday-themed episode. The duo delivered a spirited set that combined classic dance tracks with their signature comedic chemistry, setting a celebratory tone for the holiday season.

The segment, which premiered on Wednesday, November 25, begins with Timberlake and Fallon launching into DJ Casper's Cha Cha Slide. The pair executes the song's mandatory choreography with precision, hopping and stomping in rhythm before sliding left and right. Fallon, a long-time late-night host and former *NSYNC alum, matches Timberlake's energy as they navigate the dance steps together, creating an immediate sense of nostalgia and fun for the studio audience.

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Following the opening number, the performance transitions seamlessly into Earth, Wind & Fire's September. Timberlake takes the lead in this segment, inviting the audience to join the celebration by moving close to the secondary cameras positioned on either side of the center lens. His engagement with the broadcast equipment highlights his effort to bridge the gap between the studio floor and the home viewers, maintaining the upbeat momentum established in the previous song.

The medley concludes with another iconic hit, Kool & The Gang's Celebration. The pair switches tracks again, jumping directly into the chorus with the same vigor they displayed in the earlier numbers. This three-song sequence demonstrates a well-rehearsed routine that showcases both musical ability and physical coordination, providing a polished and entertaining finish to the musical segment.

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In addition to the on-air performance, Justin Timberlake will appear at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center as part of the full holiday episode. This appearance marks a significant addition to his broadcast schedule, offering fans a chance to see him perform in a more intimate, iconic New York City venue. The episode is scheduled to premiere at 11:35 p.m. on NBC, providing a specific time for audiences to tune in and watch the complete set.

This entertainment news comes at a busy time for Timberlake, who is also preparing for a major documentary release. He is set to release a tell-all docuseries on Apple TV in December, which will cover the highs and lows of his career, his personal life, and his position in the public eye. This upcoming project adds a layer of serious reflection to his recent public appearances, contrasting with the lighthearted nature of his musical collaborations on late-night television.

The timing of these events creates a dual narrative for the pop star, balancing his role as a mainstream entertainer with his desire to be understood on a deeper level. While the medley with Fallon emphasizes his connection with audiences through music and dance, the documentary promises a more introspective look at his journey. This combination of lighthearted performance and serious personal disclosure highlights the multifaceted nature of his current public persona.

Fans can look forward to seeing both sides of Timberlake's work as the year draws to a close. The holiday episode on NBC offers a chance to celebrate with familiar songs and comedic banter, while the Apple TV docuseries will provide context to his experiences and insights. Together, these projects represent a comprehensive approach to his public presence, engaging viewers through both entertainment and personal revelation.

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The success of this medley performance suggests strong audience interest in Timberlake's collaborative work, particularly with long-time peers like Fallon. The energetic delivery and precise choreography indicate a high level of preparation, ensuring that the musical segments are as polished as they are entertaining. This attention to detail reinforces Timberlake's reputation as a dedicated performer who values the quality of his live appearances.

As the holiday season approaches, such musical collaborations serve to bring viewers together through shared cultural touchstones. The choice of songs like Cha Cha Slide, September, and Celebration reflects a desire to evoke joy and nostalgia, creating a sense of community among those watching. These elements, combined with the anticipation for his documentary, make the coming weeks a pivotal time for Justin Timberlake's public engagement and career trajectory.