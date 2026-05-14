Justin Rose's Switch to New Irons Raises Questions Ahead of PGA Championship

The article discusses the controversy surrounding Justin Rose's decision to switch to new irons manufactured by a Formula 1 team, which has caused bemusement and questions about his wisdom and age. The statistical patterns and concerns about the changes taking time to bed in are also mentioned.

With old age comes wisdom and there are few among golf’s elite who are older or wiser than Justin Rose . His sagacity has been called into question ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Championship.

The choice of weaponry has caused such bemusement, given 45 seems a curious age at which to wager the exceptional twilight of his career on new equipment manufactured by a Formula 1 team. Since entrusting his irons to the boffins at McLaren this month, it would not be improper to report on the grid stall that has accompanied Rose’s first two starts with their gear.

The statistical patterns, such as drastically down approach play strokes-gained figures across those two tournaments, are concerning. All of which comes against the backdrop of a ticking clock, because these changes can take months to bed in. The world No 7 offered an answer that even his sceptics ought to find compelling, saying no because he doesn't think the formula is to do with being stuck in his ways, always pushing himself to be better.

The Tour has got so much stronger in the last 10 years that if you're staying the same, you are going backward. Playing at Aronimink, he can call on fond memories – he won a Tour event here in 2010 and made a play-off in 2018, so he knows the quirks of this design, which is guarded by 174 bunkers and relies heavily on rapid greens for its defence.

With many of them shaped like turtle shells, staying on those surfaces would be made substantially easier by the forecast of rain in the early part of the week. As ever, the cast of contenders is largely familiar – Scottie Scheffler has been runner-up in his past three Tour stops and McIlroy is in buoyant mood after his second green jacket. He will attempt to navigate a blister issue on his right foot with a bigger shoe.

Two wins in five starts also places Cameron Young among the favourites and Ludvig Aberg is one good Sunday away from a breakthrough





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Justin Rose PGA Championship New Irons Formula 1 Team Aronimink Golf Club Ticking Clock Changes Taking Time To Bed In Wisdom Age Cast Of Contenders Scottie Scheffler Mcilroy Camden Young Ludvig Aberg

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