Justin Moore Cancels Tour Dates, Citing Health Reasons

Country singer Justin Moore has abruptly canceled upcoming concerts, including his own shows in Delaware and his opening slot on Riley Green's tour. The 42-year-old artist announced he is stepping away from touring for an unspecified 'short period' to focus on his health, though he did not disclose the specific medical issue. This follows a March revelation where he tore a knee ligament while skiing but continued performing. Moore's move adds to a trend of country stars pausing tours for personal health concerns, both physical and mental.

Country music star Justin Moore has unexpectedly canceled several upcoming tour dates, citing personal health concerns. The 42-year-old performer, known for hits like 'Till My Last Day,' was scheduled to play two headlining shows at the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach, Delaware, on Thursday and Friday of this week.

He was also set to join Riley Green's 'Cowboy as It Gets' tour as an opening act, with the first gig planned for June 18 in Holmdel, New Jersey. In a statement released via his Instagram page on Monday, Moore explained he would be 'stepping away from touring for a short period.

' He did not specify the length of his absence or the precise nature of his medical condition, only assuring fans he planned to return to the stage later this summer. The decision highlights a growing trend of country music artists pausing their careers to address health and personal well-being. Moore's recent history includes a knee injury sustained during a skiing trip in Aspen in late March.

He announced on the radio show Country Countdown USA that he had torn his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL).

'We just got back from skiing in Aspen, where I tore my MCL like an idiot. It didn't require surgery,' he said at the time, noting his leg had been in a brace but he had continued performing, including a recent show opening for Green in Nashville. The current cancellation suggests the injury or another health issue has flared up or required more significant recovery time than initially anticipated.

Fans and fellow musicians have rallied around Moore, with artists like Jake Owen and Priscilla Block sending messages of support on social media. Moore, who is married with four children, emphasized that the decision was made for his family's sake.

'This is the right decision for me and my family,' his statement read. 'I appreciate everyone's understanding and support. ' His representative has been contacted for further comment but has not yet provided additional details. Moore's situation is not isolated within the genre.

A noticeable number of country performers have postponed or canceled concerts this year, often pointing to health reasons. Taylor Holder announced on May 11 that he was halting his tour due to a prolonged struggle with mental health.

'Over the past several months, I've been in a constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore,' he wrote on Instagram. Singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick also rescheduled tour dates, explaining that she was prioritizing her pregnancy. She admitted she initially tried to 'prove that pregnancy wouldn't change anything' but realized her health and that of her unborn child must come first.

Jake Worthington took to social media last month with a more cryptic message about needing 'to take some time to work on myself for my wife and daughter.

' Randall King canceled appearances in March, citing a need to focus on his faith, family, and health, stating he did not feel right performing without living 'as the man God has called me to be. ' These collective decisions underscore a shift in the industry's conversation around artist well-being, both physical and mental. While Moore's specific ailment remains private, his announcement reinforces that even active, touring musicians must sometimes step back to heal.

His fans are left anticipating his return, hopeful his 'short period' away will be sufficient for a full recovery. For now, ticket holders for the Delaware shows and those expecting him on the Riley Green tour will need to make alternative arrangements as the summer touring season progresses without one of country radio's consistent voices





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Justin Moore Country Music Tour Cancellation Health Riley Green Knee Injury MCL Tear Touring Artist Well-Being Concert Postponement

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