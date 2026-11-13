Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb on Vikings trade with Raiders as ‘much needed’ amid QB struggles

Perhaps nobody needed the Raiders to move off Kirk Cousins more than Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was asked about Minnesota trading for Cousins and said it was “much needed.” Vikings wid…

“He understands how the defenses play, especially covering me. And he understands the plays that are kind of my plays. He understands the timing and the windows to throw those type of…Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson jogging on the field, during the team’s “Monday Night Football” loss to the Bills.

“He understands how the defenses play, especially covering me. And he understands the plays that we have called that are kind of ‘my plays. ’ He understands the timing and the windows of those type of plays,” Jefferson said.

Also read Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie hints at true feelings about Raiders exit after Vikings trade

“He also doesn’t force those type of plays to me, and he just lets the game come to him. ”“It’s definitely a surreal moment for him to be here. To hear his leadership and to hear his control over the offense,” Jefferson said.

“It’s much needed at this point in time to squish things up. Hopefully he brings that juice, that energy and that leadership that we need. ”Since Cousins departed from Minnesota, the Vikings’ offensive production has steadily declined and hit an all-time low after Monday’s game against the Bills. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who was intercepted twice, completed 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards.

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He finished the game with a quarterback rating of 2.3. After spending the first six years of his career being considered one of the greatest receivers of this generation, Jefferson has been subjected to mediocrity because of how bad the quarterback position has been. He has 31 receptions for 393 yards and four touchdowns this season. In Jefferson’s first three years in the NFL, he totaled more than 1,400 yards.

In 2022, he had eight touchdowns and 1,809 yards. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect