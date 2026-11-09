Justin Herbert's season gets worse with record-tying sacks on him

Justin Herbert left Sunday's loss early, too, after he appeared to hurt his left hand.

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 0-8 on Sunday in a disaster of a 2026 season. They lost 44-22 to the Houston Texans. Quarterback Justin Herbert didn't help his team try to win on Sunday.

For starters, though, his offensive line failed to stop the defense from getting to their quarterback. Herbert was sacked eight times by Texans defenders, the most times in a single game in Herbert's career thus far. Not only was it the most sacks Herbert's endured in a game in his career, but it's also the most sacks a Chargers quarterback has taken since Oct. 17, 1976—50 years ago—when the Oilers sacked Dan Fouts eight times, per ESPN Insights.

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Not a good franchise fact to tie. The eight sacks on Sunday brought Herbert's season total to 31, the second-most in the NFL behind Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson's 33. This wasn't the only unfortunate stat Herbert put up on Sunday. He also threw one interception, meaning he's thrown at least one interception in all eight games the Chargers have played this season.

This is the longest streak a quarterback recorded to start an NFL season since Peyton Manning threw an interception in the first nine games of the 2015 season. Herbert's leads the league in interceptions with 11 thrown this season. The quarterback appeared to injure his left middle finger when Logan Hall sacked him in the fourth quarter. He had his left hand surgically repaired last season.

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Despite the obvious pain in his finger, Herbert remained in the game and eventually threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnson to end the Chargers' 38-possession streak of not scoring a touchdown. It'd been nearly a month since Los Angeles had scored a touchdown. Herbert didn't return on the next drive, though, as he appeared with a glove on his left hand.

Herbert said the hand "shouldn't be an issue" after the game, but Harbaugh worried it could be a fracture. Fans will learn more in the coming days. Just when the Chargers thought their season couldn't get worse, it did on Sunday. It's clear Herbert and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel aren't clicking well as Herbert's not been providing any successful results.

We'll see if coach Jim Harbaugh changes his mind about McDaniel's status on the team. Quarterback Justin Herbert didn't help his team try to win on Sunday. For starters, though, his offensive line failed to stop the defense from getting to their quarterback. Herbert was sacked eight times by Texans defenders, the most times in a single game in Herbert's career thus far.

Not only was it the most sacks Herbert's endured in a game in his career, but it's also the most sacks a Chargers quarterback has taken since Oct. 17, 1976—50 years ago—when the Oilers sacked Dan Fouts eight times,This wasn't the only unfortunate stat Herbert put up on Sunday. He also threw one interception, meaning he's thrown at least one interception in all eight games the Chargers have played this season.

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This is the longest streak a quarterback recorded to start an NFL season since Peyton Manning threw an interception in the first nine games of the 2015 season. The quarterback appeared to injure his left middle finger when Logan Hall sacked him in the fourth quarter. He had his left hand surgically repaired last season.

Despite the obvious pain in his finger, Herbert remained in the game and eventually threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnson to end the Chargers' 38-possession streak of not scoring a touchdown. It'd been nearly a month since Los Angeles had scored a touchdown. Herbert didn't return on the next drive, though, as he appeared with a glove on his left hand.

Herbert said the hand"shouldn't be an issue" after the game, but Harbaugh worried it could be a fracture. Fans will learn more in the coming days. Just when the Chargers thought their season couldn't get worse, it did on Sunday. It's clear Herbert and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel aren't clicking well as Herbert's not been providing any successful results.

We'll see if coach Jim Harbaugh changes his mind about McDaniel's status on the team.