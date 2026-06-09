Justin Herbert’s no-throw OTA raises injury concern despite Chargers’ explanation

Justin Herbert still isn’t throwing footballs, and at some point, it’s fair to wonder whether there’s more to the story than mechanics. According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Herber…

by head coach Jim Harbaugh, but combined with the ongoing no-throw practices, they create an interesting backdrop. The Chargers quarterback spent much of last season under siege behind a bruised and battered offensive line that struggled to keep defenders away from him.

Herbert was sacked 54 times, absorbed 75 quarterback hits, and faced pressure on 40.7 percent of his dropbacks, one of the highest rates in the NFL. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the third quarter against the New England PatriotsHis sack rate jumped from 7.1 percent in 2024 to 8.8 percent in 2025. His completion percentage under pressure dropped from 54.9 percent to 48.9 percent.

His scramble rate increased as collapsing pockets became a weekly reality. Officially, Herbert’s fractured hand was the only injury that generated significant attention. Unofficially, quarterbacks rarely emerge from a season involving 129 combined sacks and hits completely untouched. That reality is what makes the current situation worth monitoring.

McDaniel may genuinely be rebuilding Herbert’s mechanics from the ground up. But it’s also reasonable to wonder whether some of the emphasis on footwork, timing, and avoiding unnecessary throwing volume is connected to allowing Herbert’s body to fully recover from the cumulative punishment of last season. The Chargers haven’t indicated that Herbert is injured. Yet until the franchise quarterback starts throwing regularly, speculation will remain.

Justin Herbert still isn't throwing at OTAs as Mike McDaniel rebuilds his mechanics, raising questions about his health. AP Photo/Wally Skalij Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the third quarter against the New England PatriotsLos Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Detroit Lions Face Key Decisions in Final OTA WeekThe Detroit Lions enter their final week of organized team activities with a focus on roster competition, particularly at offensive tackle where young draft pick Miller faces veteran Larry Borom. Meanwhile, the team has revamped its defensive end group, adding D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner and Derrick Moore to support Aidan Hutchinson, with Coach Dan Campbell emphasizing the need for balanced pass rush and run defense.

Read more »

SoFi Stadium gets dramatic World Cup makeover days before USMNT debutThe home of the Rams and Chargers has gotten quite the makeover.

Read more »

Falcons OTA Notes: Stefanski Gives Penix Injury Update, Bijan Robinson Addresses ContractFalcons OTAs Observations: Penix Progress, London Extension Reaction, Bijan Contract Talk

Read more »

Chargers Expect Rashawn Slater to Start at Left Tackle After Missing 2025 SeasonRashawn Slater is expected to start at left tackle for the Chargers after missing the 2025 season due to a torn patellar tendon. He will be joined by Tyler Biadasz at center, Cole Strange at right guard, and Joe Alt at right tackle. The new lineup replaces several players who failed to protect quarterback Justin Herbert during the previous season.

Read more »