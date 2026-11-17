The Chargers quarterback has a $262.5 million NFL deal, but his biggest sponsors are helping him earn millions more.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe quarterback, who has built a reputation for keeping his head down and letting his football do the talking, has become a favorite among major advertisers.

Nike wants him wearing its gear. Financial companies want him in their commercials. Even his love of golf has turned into a business opportunity. That's nearly $1 million a month from endorsements and other off-field business ventures alone.

Also read Chargers' Future, Justin Herbert Status Speculated by Ian Rapoport

Who Are Justin Herbert's Biggest Sponsors? Nike has been part of Herbert's career since he entered the NFL in 2020. SoFi, meanwhile, already had a connection to the Chargers through the naming rights to their home stadium when it signed Herbert to a personal endorsement deal in 2022.for the equipment company.

The partnership was a natural fit for a quarterback who spends some of his free time on the course and has hosted a charity golf tournament in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon. TCL named Herbert an NFL brand ambassador in 2023, putting him in advertisements for the electronics company. Dr. Squatch, known for its men's grooming products, has featured him in campaigns, too. Fanatics and Panini provide another source of income through sports merchandise, memorabilia and trading cards.

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Verizon rounds out the sponsor list published by Forbes. The financial terms of most of those individual agreements have not been disclosed, and the Forbes list does not establish whether every partnership remains active in November 2026. The individual deals may be private, but the combined financial picture is impressive. Forbes estimated Herbert's off-field earnings at $11 million for 2025, up from $10 million the previous year.

That figure includes more than traditional endorsement checks. Forbes also counts licensing, memorabilia, appearances and certain business income when calculating what athletes make away from their teams.as the NFL's third-highest-paid player in 2025 , behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. His estimated $71 million total included $60 million in football earnings and another $11 million off the field. Herbert's 2025 licensing income at $2.55 million, ranking him third among NFL players in that category.

That money came from the commercial value of his name, image and merchandise. How Much Is Justin Herbert's Chargers Contract Worth?a five-year, $262.5 million extension The agreement included approximately $218.7 million in total guarantees, with $133.7 million guaranteed at signing. It runs through the 2029 season.that season, earned a Pro Bowl selection the following year and established himself as the centerpiece of the Chargers' offense. That approach has served him well.

Six seasons into his NFL career, Herbert had already landed a contract worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars and an endorsement portfolio generating eight figures annually. For a quarterback who rarely seeks the spotlight away from football, he's doing remarkably well in it. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR.

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At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.