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Justin Herbert rookie card at silent auction results in meatball sub bidding war

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Justin Herbert rookie card at silent auction results in meatball sub bidding war
Sports · California · Justin Herbert
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Even on his day off, Justin Herbert is still feeling the wrath of sandwich jokes. While the Chargers are preparing for a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Ravens, Herbert was …

While the Chargers are preparing for a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Ravens, Herbert was being trolled at a silent auction that took place at a gym.

At my gym they’re doing an auction and look at what the bids are on the Justin Herbert memorabilia 😭😭😭@themegacasual posted a photo on X of a graded Herbert rookie card that is paired with a framed 8×10 photo with a starting bid of $250. Football fans decided to have fun with the auction by taking a jab at Herbert, offering a “meatball sub.

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” The first offer was countered with “2 meatball subs,” and then that one was countered with “3 meatball subs. ” The term “meatball sub” is the latest trend to emerge on the internet, trolling NFL quarterbacks and referring to the sandwich when they throw interceptions. After Lake recorded one of two interceptions against Herbert in the Rams’ 24-9 Week 8 victory, he appeared on the “St. Brown Podcast” and said, “ was throwing deli meat out there.

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”Packers safety Evan Williams that Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was “throwing deli meat” last Sunday, when Green Bay intercepted him three times. However, only one has been facing heavy scrutiny for it, and that’s because, unlike Maye, Herbert’s Chargers have yet to win a game this season. Last Sunday, the Chargers snapped a streak of 37 consecutive drives without scoring a touchdown in their 44-22 loss to the Texans.

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Sports California Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers

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